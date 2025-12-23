The Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) has outlined a slate of reforms for the National Commission for Civic Education that signal a strategic shift toward strengthened governance, increased civic participation and enhanced institutional credibility, with potential long term benefits for Ghana’s business environment and investor confidence.

In its Constitutional Review Report submitted to President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, December 22, 2025, the Committee recommended expanding the mandate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), including a rebranding to the National Commission for Civic Engagement and adding new functions such as organizing national presidential debates and convening civic forums and town hall style meetings in local communities to deepen engagement between citizens, local assemblies and Members of Parliament.

The eight member committee, chaired by Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD Ghana), was inaugurated by President Mahama in January 2025 to work toward reviewing aspects of the 1992 Constitution. Other members include Justice Sophia Adinyira, a former Supreme Court judge, Professor Kwame Karikari, Mrs Charlotte Osei, Dr Godwin Djokoto, Ibrahim Tanko Amidu, Dr Esi Ansah and Dr Rainer Akumperigeya.

The Committee’s report, titled “Transforming Ghana: From Electoral Democracy to Developmental Democracy,” was compiled over 11 months following extensive nationwide consultations that engaged more than 21,500 Ghanaians. The Committee conducted 10 zonal public engagements across the capitals of the former 10 regions, attracting 2,436 participants, alongside 10 thematic stakeholder engagements involving over 500 experts and 17 targeted engagements with specific groups.

Civic interaction and transparency can strengthen public sector accountability, reduce policy unpredictability and curb corruption, factors that often deter investment and complicate economic planning. Institutionalized debates and community engagement initiatives build trust in Ghana’s governance framework, creating a more stable and attractive environment for both domestic and international investors.

To reinforce institutional integrity, the CRC also recommended restructuring the Commission’s leadership by amending Article 232(1) of the Constitution to comprise only a Commissioner and two Deputy Commissioners. This change, the Committee says, will eliminate inconsistent tenure conditions arising from the current inclusion of four additional members, many of whom may hold other positions.

Currently, the NCCE is led by a seven member committee consisting of a Chairperson, two Deputy Chairpersons and four other members, all appointed by the President acting on the advice of the Council of State under Article 232 of the 1992 Constitution. The Chair enjoys the same terms and conditions of service as a Justice of the Court of Appeal, while Deputy Chairs enjoy terms equivalent to High Court Judges.

On appointments and independence, the Committee proposed that the President appoint the Commissioner and Deputies “acting in accordance with the nomination submitted for the respective vacancy by the Council of State (as reformed), subject to the prior approval of Parliament.” This open, competitive and merit based process, administered by the Public Services Commission, is intended to reduce partisan influence and enhance the legitimacy of civic institutions, a key governance quality investors monitor when evaluating country risk.

The report further recommends that leadership serve a single, non renewable 10 year term or until age 65, whichever is earlier, and introduces a three year cooling off period before former commissioners can hold other public office. These measures are aimed at insulating civic leadership from undue political pressures and conflicts of interest, reinforcing governance norms that contribute to economic stability.

Critically, the CRC also proposes that the Commission be entitled to receive subventions or grants from a proposed Democracy Fund to support its expanded activities, ensuring sustainable financing that is not solely dependent on traditional budget allocations. Currently, the administrative expenses of the Commission, including salaries, allowances and pensions, are charged on the Consolidated Fund under Article 235 of the Constitution.

The proposed reforms reflect growing recognition that Ghana’s democratic institutions must evolve beyond conducting elections to actively fostering civic engagement, promoting accountability and ensuring that governance structures serve developmental goals. The Committee’s recommendations aim to position the renamed National Commission for Civic Engagement as a catalyst for participatory democracy rather than merely an election time educator.

The proposal to organize national presidential debates represents a significant institutional shift. While Ghana has seen presidential debates organized by private media houses and civil society groups in past election cycles, establishing this as a constitutional mandate of the Commission would formalize debate participation as part of the democratic process, increasing transparency and enabling voters to make more informed decisions.

Similarly, the emphasis on convening civic forums and town hall meetings in local communities addresses a longstanding gap in citizen engagement beyond the electoral cycle. By facilitating regular dialogue between citizens and their elected representatives, these forums could strengthen accountability, enable communities to articulate development priorities and enhance the responsiveness of local assemblies and Parliament to grassroots concerns.

Deepening civic engagement and strengthening institutional accountability are expected to reduce key risks associated with opaque governance and unpredictability, factors that often affect business decision making and investor confidence. Transparent appointment processes and clearly defined institutional mandates foster greater policy continuity, which is crucial for long term economic planning and maintaining a stable investment climate.

The Constitutional Review Committee’s broader report includes proposals extending the presidential term from four to five years, lowering the minimum presidential age from 40 to 30, splitting the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) into separate human rights and anti corruption bodies, creating a new constitutional Anti Corruption and Ethics Commission, capping Parliament at 276 members, and restructuring various oversight institutions.

President Mahama described the report as “revolutionary” and “quite radical” while emphasizing its importance for strengthening democracy and governance. “I think that many of the recommendations you’ve made are quite revolutionary. Some are quite radical, but I think it’s in the interest of our democracy,” he said during the presentation ceremony.

He pledged a bipartisan approach toward implementing the reforms and announced plans to form an implementation committee early in 2026 to drive the recommendations forward. The president indicated that some members of the Constitutional Review Committee would be invited to serve on the implementation panel to help transfer institutional knowledge into the process.

The constitutional amendment process in Ghana is stringent, requiring a two thirds supermajority in Parliament for most provisions. For entrenched provisions, a referendum is required with 40 percent voter turnout and 75 percent approval. The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) currently holds a supermajority in Parliament for the first time since 1992, potentially easing the path for constitutional amendments.

The NCCE, established under Article 231 of the 1992 Constitution and created by Act 452 of Parliament in 1993, is one of Ghana’s independent governance institutions with a mandate to promote and sustain democracy by inculcating civic awareness among citizens. The Commission’s work typically comes to the fore during election years when extensive public education is conducted to sensitize voters about electoral procedures and their rights and responsibilities.

Article 233 of the Constitution sets out the Commission’s functions, including creating and sustaining awareness of constitutional principles, educating the public to defend the Constitution, formulating programs to realize constitutional objectives, inculcating civic responsibilities, assessing inequalities limiting democracy and making recommendations to address them.

The proposed reforms build on previous calls for constitutional review. In 2022, then NCCE Chairperson Ms Josephine Nkrumah emphasized the need for constitutional reforms to strengthen Ghana’s democracy, noting that 30 years after adopting the 1992 Constitution, it was important to assess what needed amendment, how to amend it and when to do so in a cost effective manner.

Analysts say the reforms, if implemented, could position Ghana as a leader in democratic governance in Africa by demonstrating that constitutional frameworks can evolve to meet contemporary challenges while maintaining stability and continuity. The emphasis on civic engagement, institutional independence and accountability aligns with international best practices in democratic governance and could enhance Ghana’s reputation among international investors and development partners.