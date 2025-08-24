Constitutional Expert Slams Minister Over Delivery Rider Crackdown

A public clash between constitutional law and political expediency erupted this week after Communications Minister Sam George ordered an immediate halt to motorcycle delivery rider enforcement operations.

The intervention has drawn sharp criticism from Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, who argues that such political meddling undermines Ghana’s entire regulatory framework.

The controversy began with a viral video near the National Theatre showing delivery riders confronting officials from the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission. PCSRC officers, backed by police, were seizing unlicensed motorcycles as part of their mandate to bring order to Ghana’s booming delivery sector.

The public backlash was swift and intense. Minister George, responding to pressure on social media, stepped in on August 21 with a directive halting all enforcement actions. His intervention acknowledged that PCSRC was operating within its legal authority but argued that the commission needed better stakeholder engagement before continuing.

“I have directed this afternoon an immediate halt to the ongoing enforcement action,” George posted on X. “We must enforce the law with a humane face to it.” He emphasized that while bringing sanity to motorbike delivery operations was necessary, the commission should have done more public education first.

Professor Prempeh, who chairs the Constitutional Review Committee, fired back with pointed questions about executive overreach. Writing on Facebook on August 23, he challenged the very basis of ministerial intervention in regulatory enforcement.

“What is the point of setting up a regulatory body with the authority to regulate and enforce a regime of measures and related sanctions in a designated industry if the minister or some other politician can simply issue directives to countermand an enforcement action?” Prempeh asked.

According to the constitutional expert, ministers should provide broad policy direction rather than intervene in specific enforcement cases. Once politicians start overriding regulatory decisions, he argued, the entire system becomes worthless.

“Politics remains the number one obstacle to building a Rule of Law culture in this town. We are the ultimate victims and losers,” Prempeh warned in his Facebook post.

The dispute highlights growing pains in Ghana’s digital economy. E-commerce platforms and food delivery services have exploded in popularity, creating thousands of jobs for motorcycle riders. However, safety concerns and regulatory compliance have lagged behind the sector’s rapid growth.

Industry analysts note that strict enforcement without proper consultation can damage investor confidence in emerging sectors. At the same time, allowing political interference in regulatory decisions creates unpredictability that may be equally harmful to business confidence.

The standoff represents a classic tension between regulatory independence and political accountability. While George argues for more humane enforcement approaches, Prempeh insists that rule of law requires consistent application of regulations regardless of public pressure.

The outcome of this dispute could set important precedents for how Ghana balances regulatory authority with political oversight in its rapidly evolving digital economy. Both sides agree on the need for order in the delivery sector, but they fundamentally disagree on how to achieve it.