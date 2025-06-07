Constitutional Concerns Raised Over Ghana’s Islamic Banking Proposal

Former government spokesperson Palgrave Boakye-Danquah has cautioned that Ghana’s proposed Islamic banking initiative may conflict with constitutional secular principles.

In a public statement, Boakye-Danquah asserted the Bank of Ghana’s plan under the current administration requires reconsideration to maintain religious neutrality in financial systems.

“Islamic banking is rooted in Sharia principles,” Boakye-Danquah stated. “Implementing it without a parallel Christian financial model undermines the constitutional mandate of religious neutrality.”

Ghana’s 1992 Constitution prohibits religious discrimination and guarantees equal treatment of all faiths. The government maintains the banking model would enhance financial inclusion, though critics contend it could establish preferential treatment.

Boakye-Danquah urged Christian leaders to formally oppose the initiative and advocate for equivalent Christian-compliant banking options. He referenced international precedents, noting Nigeria experienced religious tensions following similar financial reforms.

“Let us not allow Ghana to drift toward policies that undermine our secular state,” he said. The debate emerges as financial regulators seek to expand banking access while navigating constitutional requirements for institutional religious neutrality.

A Call to the Christian Community in Ghana: Defend Our Secular Constitution Against the Introduction of Islamic Banking

As a Christian apologist, missionary, and former Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, I am compelled to address a pressing issue that threatens the core of Ghana’s identity as a secular state: the proposed introduction of Islamic banking under President John Mahama’s administration, as announced by the Bank of Ghana Governor.

While I respect the religious diversity of our nation and the contributions of our Muslim brothers and sisters, I must raise a clarion call to the Christian community—and all Ghanaians who cherish our secular constitution—to speak up against this move, which risks undermining the principles of equality, neutrality, and religious freedom enshrined in our nation’s legal framework.

Ghana’s Secular Identity: A Constitutional Cornerstone

Ghana is a secular state, a principle firmly rooted in the 1992 Constitution, which ensures that no religion is elevated above another and that the state remains neutral in matters of faith. Article 21(1)(c) guarantees freedom of religion, allowing all citizens to practice their faith without interference, while Article 17 prohibits discrimination on religious grounds. The Supreme Court of Ghana, in a landmark 2019 ruling, affirmed that secularism in Ghana “obviously” allows and encourages the state to accommodate religion but not to favor one faith over another (AfricanLII, 2019). This ruling dismissed claims that state involvement in religious projects, such as the National Cathedral or Hajj facilitation, constituted excessive entanglement, provided such actions serve public purposes and uphold equality.

The secular nature of our state is not a rejection of religion but a commitment to fairness, ensuring that no single religious doctrine dictates public policy or law. Ghana’s religious diversity—71.2% Christian, 17.6% Muslim, and 5.2% traditional religions, according to the 2010 census—demands this neutrality to maintain peace and unity. Our history of interfaith harmony, as noted in a 2016 report by The World from PRX, is a testament to this balanced approach, where Christians and Muslims coexist peacefully, hosting each other during festivals like Easter and Eid (The World from PRX, 2016).

The Introduction of Islamic Banking: A Threat to Secular Principles

The announcement that President John Mahama and the Bank of Ghana are moving to operationalize Islamic banking, a financial system explicitly rooted in Sharia law, raises serious constitutional and societal concerns. While proponents argue that Islamic banking promotes financial inclusion and aligns with the needs of Ghana’s growing Muslim population (The Business & Financial Times, 2025), this move risks violating the secular foundation of our nation in several ways:

Preferential Treatment of One Religious Doctrine: Islamic banking operates under Sharia principles, which prohibit interest (riba) and certain investments deemed haram (e.g., alcohol, gambling). By institutionalizing a banking system tied to Islamic law, the government is endorsing a specific religious framework, potentially breaching the constitutional prohibition against religious favoritism. The 1992 Constitution does not designate a state religion, and no single faith’s legal code should shape public institutions like the banking sector.

Undermining Equality Among Religious Communities: The establishment of Islamic banking without a parallel effort to create equivalent systems for other faiths, such as a “Christian banking” model, creates an imbalance. Christians, who form the majority of Ghana’s population, have not been offered a banking system aligned with biblical principles, such as stewardship or ethical investment. This disparity risks alienating the Christian community and other religious groups, fostering perceptions of unequal treatment, which the Supreme Court explicitly warned against in its 2019 ruling (AfricanLII, 2019).

Risk of Religious Polarization: Ghana’s interfaith harmony is a model for West Africa, as evidenced by the peaceful coexistence of Christians and Muslims (Christianity Today, 2024). However, introducing a financial system tied to one religion’s legal code could sow division, as seen in other nations. For example, in Nigeria, the introduction of Sharia-compliant banking sparked opposition from Christian leaders who feared it could exacerbate religious tensions in a country evenly split between Muslims and Christians (MyJoyOnline, 2015). Ghana must avoid this path to preserve our unity.

Constitutional Concerns: The 1992 Constitution does not permit the adoption of religious laws as the basis for public policy. While Sharia governs personal matters for some Muslims in Ghana, it is not a national legal framework. Introducing Islamic banking, which is explicitly Sharia-compliant, risks creating a parallel financial system that could be perceived as a step toward Islamizing public institutions—a concern echoed by non-Muslims in a 2015 study on perceptions of Islamic banking in Ghana (Emerald Insight, 2015). Such a move could be challenged as unconstitutional, as it may violate the principle of state neutrality.

A Call for Christian Banking: Equality in Financial Systems

If the government is committed to diversifying financial services, as claimed, it must ensure equality across all religious communities. The Christian community, which constitutes over 70% of Ghana’s population, deserves a banking system that reflects its values. A “Christian banking” model could emphasize ethical investments, debt forgiveness inspired by biblical principles (e.g., Deuteronomy 15:1-2), and support for community development projects aligned with Christian teachings on stewardship and charity. Such a system would not only cater to Christians but also appeal to all Ghanaians seeking ethical financial alternatives, just as Islamic banking is marketed as inclusive (The Business & Financial Times, 2025).

The absence of a parallel initiative for Christian banking or other faith-based systems raises questions about fairness. Why is the government prioritizing a Sharia-compliant system while ignoring the majority’s faith? This selective approach undermines the constitutional mandate for equality and risks alienating Christians, who have historically supported Ghana’s secular framework.

The Christian Community Must Speak Up

As a Christian apologist and missionary, I urge the Christian community in Ghana—pastors, leaders, and laypeople—to rise and defend our secular constitution. We cannot sit unconcerned while a policy that favors one religious doctrine over others is implemented. Our faith calls us to be salt and light (Matthew 5:13-16), influencing society with truth and justice. Here are actionable steps we must take:

Engage in Public Discourse: Christian leaders, including the Christian Council of Ghana and the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, must publicly address this issue, articulating how Islamic banking, without equivalent systems for other faiths, violates secular principles. Organize forums, write petitions, and engage the media to raise awareness.

Advocate for Christian Banking: Demand that the Bank of Ghana and President Mahama explore a Christian banking model that reflects biblical values. This is not about competing with Islam but ensuring fairness and inclusivity for all Ghanaians.

Seek Legal Recourse: If the government proceeds with Islamic banking without addressing these concerns, Christian organizations should consider legal action to challenge its constitutionality, citing the Supreme Court’s 2019 ruling on state neutrality (AfricanLII, 2019)

Promote Interfaith Dialogue: Engage Muslim leaders in constructive dialogue to ensure that financial reforms benefit all Ghanaians without favoring one faith. Our goal is not division but unity under a secular framework.

Pray and Mobilize: As Christians, we are called to pray for our leaders (1 Timothy 2:1-2) and to act with wisdom. Mobilize prayer groups and community networks to seek God’s guidance and to advocate for policies that uphold Ghana’s secular identity.

Conclusion: Upholding Ghana’s Unity and Secularism

Ghana’s strength lies in its unity and commitment to secular governance, which has fostered peace in a region often marked by religious conflict. President John Mahama’s push for Islamic banking, while well-intentioned, risks eroding this foundation by prioritizing one religious framework over others. As Christians, we must stand firm in defense of our constitution, advocating for equality, fairness, and the inclusion of all faiths in public policy.

I call on the Christian community to act swiftly and decisively. Let us not allow Ghana to drift toward policies that undermine our secular state. Speak up, organize, and pray for a nation that remains a beacon of interfaith harmony and constitutional integrity. Together, we can ensure that Ghana’s financial systems reflect the values of all its people, not just one group.

Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

Christian Apologist, Missionary, and Former Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security