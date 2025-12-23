Constitution Review Committee Proposes Five Year Presidential Term

Ghana’s Constitution Review Committee (CRC) has recommended extending the presidential term from four to five years, alongside sweeping reforms aimed at separating executive powers from the legislature and restructuring governance systems.

The committee, chaired by Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, presented its final report to President John Dramani Mahama at Jubilee House on Monday, December 22, 2025. The proposals represent a comprehensive attempt to address perceived weaknesses in Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and improve governance efficiency.

Professor Prempeh explained that the current four year term leaves insufficient time for effective governance. He noted that presidents spend about six months settling into office and nearly a year campaigning for reelection, leaving limited time for policy implementation. The committee proposed regulating campaign seasons to reduce prolonged political activities that distract from governance.

The committee clarified that no provision exists for a presidential third term. Professor Prempeh stated the committee found no public demand or political appetite for a third term, including from President Mahama himself. The recommendation deliberately avoided reopening debates on term limits and focused on governance efficiency.

A major recommendation calls for ending the hybrid system that allows Members of Parliament (MP) to serve as ministers. Professor Prempeh argued this system weakens efficiency and accountability, saying a clearer separation between executive and legislature would strengthen Ghana’s governance structure. The proposal would prevent MPs from holding ministerial positions, creating a distinct executive branch appointed from outside Parliament.

The report also addresses local governance reform, recommending the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs). The committee proposed incorporating traditional leaders into local government structures to give them more direct governing roles at the sub district level. Professor Prempeh said the country is ready to make a historic move in how local government is structured.

Other significant proposals include restructuring the Council of State to reflect its original 1969 design, giving it expanded authority as a co guarantor in presidential appointments. The committee recommended creating a new anti corruption commission to consolidate prosecution functions currently spread across several agencies. Under this arrangement, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) would split into separate bodies, with one focused on human rights and ombudsman duties.

The committee also recommended constitutional oversight for state owned enterprises through a body similar to the State Interests and Governance Authority. Professor Prempeh emphasized the need to protect the state sector from over politicization, noting the economic weight and systemic risks of such enterprises justify closer constitutional regulation.

Additional recommendations include lowering the minimum presidential age from 40 to 30 years, capping Supreme Court membership at 15 justices including the Chief Justice, and establishing a 10 year single term for the Chief Justice position.

Receiving the report, President Mahama described it as a beautiful Christmas gift and commended the committee for its integrity and credibility. He acknowledged some proposals may be seen as far reaching but stressed they are necessary to strengthen governance and rebuild public trust in democratic institutions.

The president announced plans to establish an implementation committee in early 2026, with some members of the review body invited to serve for continuity. He emphasized the implementation would be carried out in a bipartisan manner to bring all Ghanaians together. President Mahama said the report would be published soon, though he did not provide a specific date.

The eight member committee was inaugurated in January 2025 with a six month mandate to review the 1992 Constitution. Professor Prempeh said the committee visited 10 regions and held engagements with academics, trade unions and citizens across the country. Other committee members include Justice Sophia Adinyira, Professor Kwame Karikari, Charlotte Osei, Dr Godwin Djokoto, Ibrahim Tanko Amidu, Dr Esi Ansah and Dr Rainer Akumperigeya.

The proposed changes require substantial parliamentary support and public participation through the constitutional amendment process. If adopted, they would represent a significant shift in Ghana’s governance architecture, particularly the relationship between executive and legislative branches.