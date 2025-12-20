Conservative Leaders Clash at AmericaFest Over Movement’s Future Following Kirk Assassination

Conservative commentators Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson traded sharp criticisms at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference Thursday evening, revealing deep divisions within the Republican movement three months after the assassination of the organization’s founder Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, aged 31, was fatally shot on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, while speaking at an outdoor campus debate. Tyler James Robinson, 22, has been charged with aggravated murder and prosecutors announced they would seek the death penalty.

Shapiro opened the confrontation by describing Carlson and others as grifters and charlatans, accusing them of misleading audiences with conspiracy theories. He specifically criticized Carlson for hosting white nationalist Nick Fuentes on his podcast. According to Shapiro, “He knew that Nick Fuentes is an evil troll.”

The Daily Wire co-founder also condemned commentator Candace Owens for promoting conspiracy theories about Kirk’s death. Owens has heavily implied that she believes Israel had something to do with Kirk’s death, promoting an unsubstantiated theory that Israeli officials have denied. Shapiro criticized media personality Megyn Kelly and others for refusing to condemn these claims.

Carlson responded by mocking Shapiro’s calls for deplatforming at an event honoring Kirk, who was killed while debating students. He defended his approach by stating that Kirk believed people should be able to debate freely. Carlson dismissed the notion of conservative infighting as manufactured drama designed to prevent Vice President JD Vance from becoming the movement’s next leader.

Erika Kirk, who took over as Turning Point USA’s CEO following her husband’s assassination, attempted to showcase unity. She opened the conference by stating, “You may not agree with everyone on this stage this weekend.”

Owens met with Erika Kirk earlier this week for what both described as a productive conversation, but Owens said afterward she still does not believe that the person charged with murder for Charlie Kirk’s death is solely responsible.

The clashes occurred as the conservative movement faces challenging midterm elections next year and questions about leadership succession after President Trump’s final term. The raw bitterness on the opening night reflected deep divisions over the meaning of America First and next steps for the Make America Great Again movement.

The four-day conference continues through Sunday, with appearances scheduled from Vice President Vance, Donald Trump Jr., and other prominent conservative figures.