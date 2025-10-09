Conservation Congress Adopts One Health Framework for Pandemic Prevention

The IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi adopted a landmark motion on October 9 integrating One Health principles into global conservation policies, marking a significant shift toward recognizing the interdependence of wildlife, ecosystem, animal, and human health in preventing future pandemics.

The motion, developed and championed by the Wildlife Conservation Society and its partners, urges stronger collaboration between environmental and health sectors to address what experts describe as the interconnected crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and systemic health declines. It reflects growing consensus that protecting natural systems serves as a frontline defense for global health security.

“WCS’s health and field teams have seen firsthand how human well-being depends on the integrity of nature,” said Dr. Sarah Olson, WCS Health Program Director. She emphasized that the motion recognizes protecting natural systems as crucial to both climate resilience and preventing disease emergence.

The One Health approach addresses ecosystem degradation, wildlife markets and trade, and land use change, which are recognized drivers of disease emergence. From forest monitoring and disease surveillance in Africa and Asia to sustainable landscape management across multiple continents, WCS works with governments and communities to reduce pathogen spillover risks while protecting biodiversity.

Dr. Chris Walzer, WCS Executive Director of Health, stated there can be no prevention of future pandemics of zoonotic origin without protecting nature’s ecological integrity. “The ongoing degradation of nature is driving interconnected crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and systemic health declines, endangering ecosystems, economies, and societies,” according to Walzer.

The motion builds on more than two decades of WCS leadership in advancing integrated approaches to health and conservation. This includes the landmark 2004 Manhattan Principles and the 2020 Berlin Principles, which laid groundwork for bridging conservation, health, and development through global field programs.

The Congress, taking place from October 9 to 15 in Abu Dhabi, represents a pivotal opportunity as only five years remain until the 2030 deadline for the Paris Agreement, Sustainable Development Goals, and Global Biodiversity Framework. The adoption comes at what organizers describe as a critical juncture for elevating ambition and accelerating action.

Dr. Sue Lieberman, WCS Vice President for International Policy, characterized the motion as a powerful step toward uniting conservation and health communities around a shared vision. “Protecting wildlife and ecosystem integrity is essential not only for biodiversity, but also for preventing future pandemics and ensuring a healthy planet for all,” Lieberman said.

The motion guides IUCN members to embed One Health principles into biodiversity frameworks, strengthen intersectoral collaboration, and encourage investment in prevention. It prioritizes intact ecosystems, responsible land use planning, and wildlife protection as critical components of global health policy.

The adoption follows similar embraces of One Health by other major multilateral bodies. The UN Convention on Biological Diversity incorporated the approach at its meeting in Cali, Colombia last year, while the UN Climate Conference in Dubai endorsed related principles in 2023. The pattern suggests the global community is mainstreaming One Health approaches to address what advocates describe as widespread assaults on nature.

WCS indicated it looks forward to working with IUCN, governments, and partners to advance these commitments through the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, the Global Health Security Agenda, and other international platforms. The organization has been a pioneer in promoting wildlife health as critical to saving wildlife and wild places for more than a century.

Wildlife health surveillance systems enable monitoring of wildlife populations, facilitating timely interventions that can prevent zoonotic spillover events, according to health experts. The approach emphasizes detecting and tracking pathogens with vigilance before they cross species barriers.

How effectively the motion translates into concrete policy changes and funding commitments will likely determine whether this represents genuine progress or merely another aspirational declaration. Yet the convergence of major international bodies around One Health principles suggests momentum is building toward prevention-focused strategies.

The Congress brought together what organizers describe as the largest gathering of nature conservation experts, leaders and decision makers in the world, with more than 1,400 member organizations shaping international policy and collective action on environmental challenges.