Congratulations To President Mahama On IGP Yohuno’s Post-Retirement Contract

President John Mahama deserves congratulations for giving the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, a post-retirement contract appointment for two years to demonstrate his inability to keep to his own promise to the electorate on post-retirement contracts. President Mahama had directed the Police Council to review the original one-year post-retirement contract it first recommended to him upon his instructions as a matter of form, from one year to two years which raised the issue of his usual indecisiveness in making conclusive decisions when it comes to family, friends, cronies, and associates.

The Police Council as a matter of constitutional formality did indeed recommend a post-retirement contract appointment for IGP Yohuno initially for one year on the instructions of the President, but the announcement delayed because the IGP’s lobbyists objected to the recommendation and insisted on President Mahama making it two years. The Ghana Police High Command is like a basket of crabs from which jealousies and rivalries abound especially when rules and expectations based on a president and his government’s promises are in the process of violation. There are younger officers whose expectation of career progression for consideration for the position of IGP are frustrated even by a one-year post-retirement contract and had good reason to fight back by leaking like a sieve.

The propaganda that the Police Council had recommended the extension of IGP Yohuno’s service for two years without informing the public of the earlier recommendation of a one-year post-retirement contract is nauseating and an insult to the sovereign electorate.

I had not heard the announcement of the service extension when a friend informed me about it and reminded me that I had told him that once I had written about the subject John Mahama would grant IGP Yohuno’s a two-year extension contract despite the government’s instructions banning such post-retirement contracts. We both knew of the one-year post-retirement contract on the table. My response was that he had not seen anything of the reset agenda yet. Another friend also said to me: “You mentioned the IGP extension and it has come to pass,” and my reply was: Well, it was and is the reset plan.” A third friend said to me: “…But Mahama has exposed himself big time with this IGP nonsense.”

IGP Yohuno was due to retire on 27 December 2025 and his post-retirement extension is technically better than when W. O. 1. Samuel Bright Acquah, formerly of the Ghana Airforce Jet Fighter Squadron, who as a Judge of the Circuit Court had retired at the age of 60 years on 16 September 2025 as a circuit court judge was appointed by President Mahama to the High Court on 23 October 2025 to enable him to hang on until 65 years or even to 70 years for the execution of the opaque reset agenda as a justice of the superior courts. The electorate will get to know the decisiveness of the President better with time.

I congratulate President Mahama for violating his own rules and promises in giving IGP Yohuno a two-year post-retirement contract. This is a typical example of the President’s exhibition of fidelity to his family, friends, and cronies as the core principle of his reset government agenda thus far. We-the-People can never be deceived all the time.

Martin A. B. K. Amidu

25 November 2025