Congolese Actor Stranded in Tanzania Amid Passport Delays

Congolese actor and musician Anzor Alem is currently stuck in Dar es Salaam due to his country’s slow rollout of a new biometric passport system.

The well-known artist, recognized for his work in African cinema, entered Tanzania using a provisional consular pass. But that document does not allow him to leave the country or travel elsewhere.

Alem’s situation highlights a broader administrative problem facing thousands of Congolese living abroad. The Democratic Republic of Congo has suspended its old passports and is transitioning to biometric ones, but enrollment centers have not yet been set up in many countries—including Tanzania.

“We’re living in an administrative vacuum,” Alem said. “Without a transitional solution, it’s impossible to move forward with work, studies, or travel.”

The delay is especially damaging for artists and professionals whose careers depend on cross-border collaboration. Regional film co-productions, festival appearances, and business trips are now on hold for those without proper documents.

No date has been announced for the opening of a biometric enrollment center in Tanzania. For now, Alem and other Congolese nationals remain in limbo, caught between outdated systems and slow-moving modernization.