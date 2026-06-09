Congo Ebola Cases Surge to 515 as WHO Battles Rare Strain With No Approved Vaccine

The Bundibugyo strain has spread to neighbouring Uganda, prompting a $518 million emergency response as health authorities struggle to contain transmission in conflict-affected eastern provinces.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded 515 confirmed Ebola cases and 91 deaths, marking a sharp escalation in an outbreak that has already triggered a World Health Organization global health emergency and is now spreading beyond the country’s borders.

Figures released by Congolese authorities on 7 June show confirmed infections rose from 282 cases on 31 May to 321 on 2 June, then jumped to 452 by 5 June before reaching 515 two days later. The rapid acceleration suggests active community transmission despite aggressive contact tracing and surveillance efforts across Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, eastern regions long plagued by conflict, population displacement and weak healthcare infrastructure.

The outbreak is driven by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a rare variant first identified in Uganda in 2007. Unlike the more common Zaire strain, which has approved vaccines and treatments, Bundibugyo currently has no licensed vaccine or specific therapy, limiting the tools available to containment teams. Previous outbreaks of this strain have demonstrated that the virus can cause significant fatalities if not detected and contained quickly.

The WHO declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in May after infections crossed into neighbouring Uganda, where authorities have since strengthened border screening and surveillance. While Ugandan case numbers remain significantly lower than Congo’s, health experts warn that continued movement across porous borders increases regional transmission risks.

An Accra Street Journal analysis found that the outbreak is unfolding in a region economically vital to Central Africa. DRC’s Ebola outbreak has reached 515 confirmed cases and 91 deaths, caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain with no approved vaccine. Eastern Congo holds substantial gold and strategic mineral reserves, while cross-border trade routes linking the DRC with Uganda, Rwanda and other neighbours support thousands of businesses and livelihoods. A prolonged outbreak could disrupt trade flows, increase transport costs and strain fragile healthcare systems already operating under severe pressure.

The WHO and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have launched a $518 million six-month response plan focused on strengthening surveillance, laboratory testing, treatment centres and contact-tracing operations. International partners, including the United States, have pledged additional financial support. Health agencies are concentrating on rapid case detection, isolation and contact monitoring.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated materials. Symptoms include fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding. WHO officials say the risk of widespread international transmission remains relatively low, but they caution that sustained funding, community cooperation and regional coordination will be critical to bringing the outbreak under control.