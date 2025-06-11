Confusion Hits Ada Traditional Council Over MP’s Exclusion And Electrochem Controversy

The Ada Traditional Council is facing internal turmoil following a controversial decision by a select group within its leadership to sideline the area’s Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, during recent courtesy calls to key Ministers of State.

The MP, who also serves as Deputy Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, was conspicuously absent from high-profile visits involving council delegates — a move that has triggered unrest and raised concerns among several council members and community stakeholders.

According to insider sources, the delegation included a non-member woman closely associated with Electrochem Ghana Ltd — the company at the centre of an ongoing dispute over its salt-mining activities at the Songhor Lagoon. The woman, said to be both a friend of the company’s owner and a current employee, allegedly influenced the narrative presented to the ministers, casting Hon. Cudjoe in a negative light.

Eyebrows were further raised when the Greater Accra Regional Minister, during the delegation’s visit, reportedly expressed her strained relationship with the Ada MP due to her strong opposition to Electrochem’s operations at the Songhor site.

Electrochem’s presence in the area has polarized Ada’s leadership and local residents, with only five of the 23 Traditional Council members said to be in favour of the company’s involvement. The company has faced significant pushback from community activists, fisherfolk, and civil society organisations over alleged land takeovers and environmental concerns.

The situation took another twist when the council paid a visit and also extended an invitation to Hon. Samuel Nartey George, MP for neighbouring Ningo-Prampram and Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, to chair this year’s Asafotufiami Festival — without prior consultation with their own parliamentary representative.

“That decision blindsided many of us,” a senior council member said under anonymity. “It’s not just a breach of tradition; it suggests there’s an agenda being pushed, and that’s deeply troubling.”

Sources say the same female employee of Electrochem played a key lobbying role in facilitating both the ministerial visits and the invitation to Hon. Sam George, intensifying suspicions that the company may be influencing decisions within the traditional hierarchy.

Meanwhile Hon. Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, has taken the high road amidst the brewing controversy, always reaffirming her commitment to the people of Ada.

She has said on many platforms “My focus has always been on the welfare of my constituents.” “Regardless of political games, I’m working to ensure they benefit from government initiatives, especially those targeting youth employment.”

Speaking in an interview, the Registrar of the Ada Traditional Council, Mr. Mettle Nunoo, acknowledged the concerns and revealed that plans are underway for the council to pay a formal courtesy call on the MP in a bid to ease tensions.

Meanwhile, Hon. Sam George is said to have accepted the offer to chair the Asafotufiam in good faith. While his involvement has not stirred direct controversy, many are questioning why the council overlooked their own representative for such a culturally significant role.

As the annual festival approaches, what should be a time of unity and celebration is now clouded by deep divisions, political maneuvering, and corporate influence.

The unfolding drama underscores broader concerns about transparency, loyalty, and the future of traditional governance in Ada.