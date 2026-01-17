Confidential police operation leads to a recovery of stolen vehicle

Four ( 4) police investigative team from the Central East Regional Command through professionalism, and experience crack-down suspect involving in a vehicle-stealing case .

The officers, through intelligence gathering, persistence, and surveillance, successfully traced and recovered a stolen vehicle that had been with a new number plate (GX 3859-21).

It is alleged that the vehicle was initially purchased from a licensed dealer using a DV number plate, with the perpetrators using a fake credit alert to deceive the dealer.

The suspects were arrested at Nsawam, along with three others, bringing the operation to an end.

The officers involved were D/Inspr. Emmanuel Owusu Danquah, D/Inspr. Andrews Essel, D/L/Cpl. Prince Nketiah, and G/L/Cpl. Jones Boateng.

In a recommendation letter, Evans Addo (MC Banker) praised the officers’ diligence and professionalism, urging the Inspector-General of Police to accord them a special commendation for their outstanding service.