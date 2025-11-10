Conducive Classroom Climate: The Pivotal Role Of Compliments

In Ghana, it is common to hear some parents claim in the Akan dialect ‘’ Me ba no anya school’’ meaning my child has gained admission to a school. Often, such parents are clueless about the serenity of the school’s classrooms. Their only concern may be school fees and the learner’s instructional support. Others are keen on the classroom climate such that it is considered when selecting a school to enroll their children.

A conducive classroom climate looks well ventilated, tidied and inclusive, appropriate teacher-learner ratio, robust infrastructure, has adequate learning resources and a healthy bond between peers and teachers coupled with rules of engagement, instructional clarity and a good sense of humor. The depth of learner engagement, good behavior and improved learning outcomes largely depend on it.

To date, anytime as former peers, we shared conversations on the WhatsApp group page, it brings back memories of our days in the classroom. I reminisce the unity we portrayed to the extent that we never experienced bullying from peers or teachers. Our desire to see each other excel academically was top-notch, as there was regular peer-to-peer instruction. The bond we shared with some teachers made us regular and punctual to school and class as they were welcoming and friendly. Their sense of humor sent some of us under the desk laughing uncontrollably, complemented with tears flowing down our cheeks. The notorious ‘names of talkative’ initiative to curb noisemaking and maintain discipline kept even the stubborn ones engaged and of good behavior as finding your name in that list obviously meant trouble. These practices were but a few that enhanced a sense of belonging, discipline and learner engagement to class activities, enabling a conducive class climate.

Another factor of a conducive classroom that may be overlooked but vital is the giving of compliments.

Compliment – An instructional Strategy

Holmes (1986) states that compliments not only convey honest admiration or positive qualities but they are also used to substitute greetings, thanks, apologies, and minimize face-threatening acts.

When learners feel supported, inspired and welcomed to express themselves without fear reprimand, ridicule or shame, it gives them the confidence to keep being their best.

Compliment may serve as a strategy to uplift the enthusiasm of learners for improved learning outcomes. It is an evidence-based classroom management strategy (Ennis et al., 2020; Moore et al., 2019).

Consider these two scenarios;

Scenario A: Hey! You did your best in the exams. Try again. Better luck next time. I believe in you!

Scenario B: Hey! You naughty and lazy learners. You couldn’t even pass this simple exams. Shame on you. Don’t you dare fail again!

Which of these statements would you wish a teacher, parent or school administrator voice to a learner after failing an exam?

No matter the situation, a compliment may have a soothing effect on both the giver and taker.

According to Matthew M. Johnson (2022), ‘’ Educators are some of the most positive people I know and yet studies from the last 40 years have consistently shown that when teachers respond to students both in person and in writing, they tend to overwhelmingly focus on the negatives and deficits; For instance, a 1985 study, from Texas A&M found that instructor responses to 40 randomly selected essays were only 6% praise and 94% criticism.’’

However, more than four decades of praise research has demonstrated that when teachers are trained to increase their use of praise, students disruptive behaviour decreases, and task behaviour increases (Royer, 2019).

Personally, I believe three key roles/values may be derived from giving learners compliments; Teacher-Learner bond, Learner motivation and Learner mental wellness.

Teacher – Learner bond

Teachers and learners are key players within school administration. Their actions, words, thoughts and feelings go a long way to affect the serenity of the entire environment. Cast your mind back to your former days in school, how did you relate with teachers whose words were overly critical, condemning, insulting and threatening, and teachers whose words felt welcoming, encouraging and fortifying? You related better with the latter I guess.

To date, any time you see them in town, how quick do you throw a wave? Do you sometimes chat them on WhatsApp? When they need support in any form, how quick do you respond? Undoubtedly, teachers who share sincere compliments with learners build better bonds with them than those who hardly do. Teacher-learner bond fosters learners’ engagement to class activities and helps reduce performance anxiety in them because they believe the teacher would be willing to extend support in all aspects of their academic work. Sharing compliments in class paves way for a smooth teacher-learner relationship.

Learner Motivation

Learners who experience repeated exams failures, slow learners, learners with some form of learning difficulty easily battle with self-doubt and anxiety as such they are afraid to participate in class activities to avoid any ridicule from peers should they err. In Ghana, some school heads, parents, peers, teachers easily shun their company and label them with names such as ‘wo ti awu’ and, ‘w’abon’ meaning they are weak-minded. Compliments may motivate them to attempt assignments and contribute to class discussions. For instance, anytime they fail, teachers may respond with words such as ‘’ well done for trying’’, ‘’nice attempt, tell me more’’, ‘’ you can do better next time’’ etc. This reminds me of my days in basic school when my peers and I were so eager for a ‘good ‘or ‘very good’ inscription in our exercise book. That alone could boost our morale to strive for learning attainment. Compliments may be subtle but its effect goes a long way to make learners remain committed to learning for a life time.

Mental wellness

Learners’ mental health is critical to their daily survival and academic achievements. Over the years, there has been an anxiety spiral amongst learners in some schools in Ghana. A study by Amadu, P.M. et al(2024) indicated that anxiety is prevalent among basic school students in Northern Ghana with the potential to affect learning outcomes/academic performance and well-being. Creating a non-conducive classroom climate by yelling, acting hypercritical towards learners may only cause more harm as it may ignite the mindset of ‘not good enough’. Consequently, they may feel discouraged to even attempt assignments. A calm, respectful and sincere compliment may rid off any fear of performance anxiety knowing their worth and humanity won’t be judged by their academic outputs.

This however requires teamwork. If teachers share compliments with the learners but parents dismiss or spread negativity about them, a learner feels confused and may lose concentration in class. Their enthusiasm for school is affected because they feel both teachers, peers and parents disgust them.

In conclusion, remember, a mediocre teacher tells, a good teacher explains, a superior teacher demonstrates and the great teacher inspires (William Arthur Word). A conducive classroom climate, who can find? Inspire learners with compliments.

WRITTEN BY:

Henry Atta Nyame

Institutional Assessment Practitioner

Email: [email protected]