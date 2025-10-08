Concerned Members Demand Accountability at Resurrection Power New Generation Church

Tensions have erupted within the Resurrection Power New Generation Church as concerned members have accused the current leadership led by John Kofi Boateng a.k.a Daa Boat, of financial mismanagement, lack of transparency, and disregard for proper administrative procedures following the death of the church’s founder, Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye.

The dispute came to a head when the youth of the Church staged a demonstration at the church premises, demanding accountability from the leadership, particularly John Kofi Boateng, who has been accused of dissolving committees and withholding financial records.

According to the Youth Leader Thelma, the confusion began after the passing of the founder, Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye.

In the aftermath, the church board reportedly formed a committee to oversee funeral arrangements and manage church affairs.

However, allegations of embezzlement soon surfaced, prompting calls for a statement of accounts.

“We approached the board and reported our concerns about alleged misappropriation of funds,” the Youth Leader recounted.

“Instead of addressing the issue, Daa Boat dissolved the funeral committee and cancelled all subsequent meetings because he was questioned to render accounts.”

She further alleged that the board’s offices were locked up, denying access to meeting rooms and official records.

Despite several petitions submitted by the youth to the church’s elders for an investigation into the matter, no response was received.

“We wrote to the elders last year asking for accountability and proper auditing of church funds, but our petition was ignored,” a youth leader said.

The latest standoff reportedly began when one of the regional pastors was invited to render an account of his stewardship.

Witnesses say he arrived with a team and cameras were erected to record the process, which sparked disagreement between his group and John Kofi Boateng’s faction.

The confrontation escalated into a heated exchange between the visiting team and some members present.

“The pastor was invited and when he came with his people, there were cameras mounted. Some of his people questioned why there were cameras and raised objections,” another eyewitness explained.

“Eventually, it was resolved that such matters should be handled through formal notification and proper communication next time.”

But this degenerated into serious confrontations with land guards and thugs allegedly brought by John Kofi Boateng stormed the church premises to attack persons against their authority.

The internal wrangling has deepened divisions within the congregation, with some members accusing the leadership of hijacking the church’s administration, while others maintain that due process must be followed in addressing grievances.

The concerned members say their primary demand is accountability — including a full statement of accounts and the reinstatement of dissolved committees — to restore transparency and trust within the church.

Efforts to reach the church’s leadership for comment on the allegations have so far been unsuccessful.