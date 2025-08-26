Conakry Youth Declaration: Ghanaian Youth Activists Present Bold Demands to Government

Two dynamic young women, Benedicta, a member of Plan International Ghana’s Youth Advisory Panel, and Shirley, from Plan International Ghana Alumni Network, have boldly presented the Conakry Youth Declaration to Ghana’s Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Lawyer George Opare-Addo.

The Declaration was crafted during a week-long regional youth forum in Conakry, Guinea, which brought together representatives from 15 West and Central African countries under the theme: “The Role of Youth in the Sustainable Development Process: Participation, Challenges and Perspectives.”

It reflects the united call of Africa’s youth for urgent, bold action to tackle challenges such as unemployment, inequality, insecurity, climate change, and exclusion from governance.

Speaking after the presentation, Benedicta expressed the importance of the moment: “We carried the voices of thousands of young people from across Africa. This Declaration makes it clear that young people must not only be seen but meaningfully included in shaping policies, accessing opportunities, and driving sustainable change.”

Shirley emphasized the urgency of action: “We are determined to hold leaders accountable to these commitments. The Conakry Declaration is not just a document, it is our collective demand for action on education, jobs, health, governance and climate justice. We are ready to partner with government to make this vision real.”

The Declaration highlights several key priorities for youth across Africa. In governance, young people are calling for at least 30 percent representation in all decision-making bodies at local, national, and regional levels, along with permanent frameworks for dialogue between youth and state institutions.

On education, they demand reforms that align school systems with labor market needs, a significant increase in national education budgets, inclusive policies for young people with disabilities, and the integration of both comprehensive sexuality education and financial literacy into school curricula.

In the area of employment and entrepreneurship, the Declaration urges governments to remove barriers to jobs by reducing excessive work-experience requirements, while also creating easier access to funds for youth-led businesses and reducing taxes on young entrepreneurs.

On health and well-being, the demands include tax exemptions on menstrual health products to ensure dignity and equity for girls, stronger mental health support in schools and communities, and strict enforcement of laws against female genital mutilation, child marriage, and teenage pregnancy.

The Declaration also underscores the urgency of environmental and climate action. It calls for the inclusion of environmental and sustainable development education in schools, support for youth-led initiatives such as reforestation, recycling, and renewable energy projects, and the creation of more green spaces in both rural and urban communities.

Receiving the Declaration, Minister George Opare-Addo commended the youth for their bold vision: “This bold statement by Africa’s young people challenges us as leaders. As a Ministry, we remain committed to placing youth at the heart of national development, ensuring your voices shape the future of Ghana and the continent.”

Also present at the meeting was the Deputy CEO for Operations and Programs at the National Youth Authority, Alhaji Inusah Mahama, who received a copy of the Conakry Declaration. He highlighted the Authority’s mandate in driving youth development in Ghana and expressed hope that, through collective effort, government, civil society, and young people can work together to address the demands outlined by the youth.

The delegation was led by Plan International Ghana’s Country Director, Constant Tchona, with support from staff. “At Plan International, we believe youth should not just be consulted but be at the decision-making table. The Conakry Declaration is a historic roadmap for governments to act on, and we are proud Ghana’s youth are championing it,” said Mr. Tchona.

The Conakry Declaration concludes with a powerful message: “Our commitment is total, our voice is strong, our future is now.” With clear demands, strong voices, and the backing of civil society, Ghana’s youth have once again proven that they are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are shaping the present. Together, they are building a continent where young people are empowered, included, and heard.