Compliance Professionals Gather in Accra to Address Cybersecurity, AI Governance, and Financial Crime Prevention in African Markets

The inaugural Executive Forum on Strategic Compliance™ (West Africa) will convene senior executives, board members, legal professionals, and public sector leaders at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City on June 26, 2025. The invitation-only event will address critical governance, compliance, and risk management challenges facing institutions across the continent.

The forum, organized by Eunomia Risk Advisory, will examine how governance frameworks can support Africa’s development objectives, including the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and continental corporate governance principles. Sessions will focus on anti-corruption enforcement, ESG frameworks, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence governance, and behavioral decision-making under regulatory pressure.

Distinguished speaker faculty

The programme will feature presentations from leading practitioners and academics across multiple disciplines: Professor Douglas Boateng, Pioneering Architect of Supply Chain Governance and Sustainable Economic Transformation, will deliver the keynote address.

Tiffany A. Archer, Esq., President & Founder, Eunomia Risk Advisory, Inc., serves as Forum Founder & Chair. Ambassador Dr. William G. M. Brandful, Ambassador-in-Residence, Wisconsin International University College and former Diplomat, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration. Professor Marcia Narine Weldon, Esq., Professor, University of Miami School of Law and Startup General Counsel, serves as Programme Faculty Lead.

Additional speakers include: Professor Edmund Kwaw, Associate Professor of Law and Head of Department, Wisconsin International University College; Abena Asabea Asare-Menako, Chief Compliance Officer, Société Générale Ghana; GuyChristian Agbor, CEO/President, Global Association of Certified Anti-Illicit Financial Flows Professionals; NanaAma Botchway, Founder and Managing Partner, n. dowuona & company; and Dr. Herbert Gustav Yankson, Deputy Commissioner and Police Commandant, Police Academy of Ghana.

The rest are Michael Kottoh, Managing Partner, Konfidants; Dr. David Yebuah, Executive Director, DevHub Africa; Michael Boadi, Fundraising Manager, Transparency International Ghana; Elias Zoramwine Mane, Ghana School on Internet Governance Fellow and Principal IT Administrator, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice; Nurudeen Mohammed, Director, Public Affairs & Marketing, Wisconsin International University College; and Adeolu Idowu, Partner, Aluko & Oyebode.

Programme focus

The forum will address regulatory compliance frameworks relevant to African markets, including examination of enforcement trends, technological risk management, and governance best practices for emerging economies. Participants will engage with practical compliance tools and strategic risk assessment methodologies. “This forum addresses the intersection of governance, innovation, and accountability that defines institutional success in today’s environment,” Tiffany A. Archer, Forum Founder, said. “Ghana’s position as a regional governance leader makes it an appropriate venue for this strategic dialogue.”

The event follows Eunomia’s participation in Latin America’s largest compliance conference, the 12th Congresso Internacional de Compliance in São Paulo, reflecting the firm’s commitment to global knowledge exchange on governance practices. Registration is by invitation only. Additional information is available at www.executiveforumcompliance.com.

Eunomia Risk Advisory

Eunomia Risk Advisory specializes in ethical governance, institutional resilience, and risk management across jurisdictions. The firm leverages behavioral science and data-driven strategies to help organizations strengthen accountability systems, reform organizational culture, and manage complex regulatory environments in both public and private sectors. Eunomia serves Fortune 500 companies, fintech organizations, and state-linked enterprises globally.