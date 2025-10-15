Competition Expert Warns TV License Revival Threatens Private Broadcasters

Ghana’s debate over how to fund the cash-strapped Ghana Broadcasting Corporation has taken a sharp turn, with a leading competition economist warning that reinstating TV license fees while GBC competes for advertising revenue would create an unlevel playing field that could crush private media houses.

The recent controversy over GBC’s inability to secure broadcasting rights for Ghana’s World Cup qualifying matches, which cost approximately $750,000, has reignited the funding debate. But Appiah Kusi Adomako, West African Regional Director of CUTS International, argues the solution isn’t as simple as bringing back the old TV license system.

His concern? If GBC collects guaranteed license fees while simultaneously competing with private channels like UTV, Channel One, GhOne and Joy News for advertising revenue, it would operate with a structural advantage that market economics can’t overcome. The state broadcaster could theoretically undercut competitors on advertising rates or outbid them for broadcasting rights, knowing it has a revenue cushion that commercial stations don’t enjoy.

“If GBC is permitted to collect license fees while continuing to sell advertising, it would enjoy a structural advantage over private competitors,” Adomako noted in his latest commentary. “With additional revenue guaranteed, GBC could undercut competitors in advertising rates or outbid them for broadcasting rights.”

It’s a dilemma that cuts to the heart of Ghana’s media ecosystem. TV license collection was suspended in February 2021 due to widespread non-compliance, leaving GBC financially dependent on state subsidies and advertising revenue that must compete with better-resourced private broadcasters. The corporation’s aging facilities, shrinking coverage footprint, and declining programming appeal reflect years of financial anemia.

But Adomako rejects the increasingly popular argument that Ghana should simply scrap GBC or force it to survive purely on commercial terms. “Some argue that since private broadcasters are thriving, there is no need for a public broadcaster. This is a toxic idea,” he countered. “Even the most market-oriented democracies maintain public broadcasting precisely because markets alone cannot guarantee pluralism or access to reliable information for all citizens.”

The competition expert emphasizes that public broadcasters serve fundamentally different purposes than private channels. While commercial media chase ratings and advertisers, state broadcasters exist to give voice to underrepresented communities, promote national cohesion, and provide educational programming that may not be commercially viable. Their mission transcends profit.

The challenge lies in funding that mission without distorting the competitive media landscape. Adomako proposes two alternatives to the problematic TV license model. First, direct government allocations tied to specific public service obligations such as educational programming, national events coverage, multilingual broadcasting, and broadcasting rights for national team matches. Second, a mixed funding model where GBC receives limited public funds exclusively for non-commercial programming while its commercial operations remain self-sustaining and clearly separated.

“Public funds should go into what serves the public interest, not into competing for advertising slots,” he argued, suggesting the National Media Commission could oversee compliance with these conditions.

Beyond the funding mechanics, Adomako insists money alone won’t rescue GBC. The corporation needs deep structural reforms to improve efficiency, creativity, and digital relevance. Reviving the state broadcaster shouldn’t mean returning to the monopoly days when GBC was Ghana’s only television option; it should mean building a modern public broadcaster that complements rather than competes with the private sector.

The TV license debate has exposed deeper questions about Ghana’s media future. Can the country support a robust public broadcaster without suffocating private competition? Can GBC fulfill its national cohesion mandate while playing by market rules? The answers will determine not just GBC’s survival but the health of Ghana’s entire media ecosystem.

What’s clear is that simply reinstating the old TV license regime without addressing the competition concerns could solve GBC’s funding crisis while creating a new crisis for private broadcasters who’ve invested heavily in building Ghana’s vibrant commercial media landscape. Finding the right balance requires more sophisticated thinking than just collecting fees from TV owners.