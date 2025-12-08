Competition Bill Remains Unpassed Twenty Years After Initial Drafting

CUTS International is raising concerns over prolonged delays in passage of Ghana’s Competition Bill, which has gathered dust for 20 years after being drafted in 2005. The policy think tank highlighted the stark contrast between the bill’s stagnation and the successful implementation of the National Petroleum Authority Act, which was drafted the same year and now celebrates two decades of active operations.

The West African Regional Director of CUTS International, Appiah Kusi Adomako, stated in a press release that the Consumer Protection and Competition Bills and National Petroleum Bill were all prepared simultaneously in 2005. While Parliament passed the NPA Act 691 that same year, enabling it to become one of Ghana’s most powerful sector regulators, the Competition Bill has remained untouched at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Adomako, a lawyer and competition economist, argued that the prolonged delay no longer serves public interest as consumers remain unprotected and markets operate without discipline. He noted that absence of a comprehensive consumer protection and competition framework means daily struggles for ordinary people who receive misleading information, buy substandard goods with little recourse, and face price fixing by trade associations.

The National Petroleum Authority has overseen pricing, licensing, consumer protection within the petroleum sector and enforcement of rules under clear legal mandate over two decades. This regulatory success demonstrates what happens when frameworks receive proper legal backing, with institutions growing, standards rising and citizens benefiting from structured oversight.

CUTS International observes that consumers currently battle multiple challenges without adequate protection. Mobile money users struggle with unresolved reversals, health patients encounter unsafe practices, and buyers face expired products, while dominant firms dictate market terms squeezing out smaller businesses with limited regulatory intervention.

Adomako emphasized that rights must work in practice rather than remain theoretical, stating that a mother buying food products should trust labels, patients visiting clinics should feel safe, and mobile money users should not beg for reversals when systems fail. These practical protections require legislative foundation currently absent from Ghana’s regulatory framework.

The absence of competition law has created market distortions extending beyond consumer protection concerns. Price fixing cartels operate freely outside the petroleum sector, anti competitive behaviour goes unpunished, and mergers risk creating giants with unchecked power while innovation and fair pricing suffer under current fragmented regulatory approach.

Ghana faces obligations under the African Continental Free Trade Area Competition Protocol to establish competition law and enforcement body. The country’s failure to pass enabling legislation after two decades raises questions about commitment to continental agreements requiring member states to implement domestic competition frameworks supporting fair market practices.

CUTS International argues that when associations set prices competition dies, when dominant firms dictate terms small businesses shrink, and when competitors fix quantities the market suffers. The organization emphasizes that Ghana needs both rules and enforcement mechanisms to address these challenges effectively.

The Competition Bill’s 20 year paralysis demonstrates consequences of policy inertia where fragmented laws, sector silos and delayed legislative action leave consumers and businesses vulnerable. This contrasts sharply with the NPA Act’s success in shaping an entire sector through comprehensive regulatory oversight and clear enforcement powers.

The policy think tank states that one law shaped a whole sector while the other could shape the entire marketplace if passed. Ghana cannot continue celebrating success of one 2005 law while ignoring the long, costly absence of others drafted alongside it, according to the organization’s assessment.

Legislative delays affecting the Competition Bill reflect broader challenges in Ghana’s lawmaking processes where bills can languish for years despite apparent policy consensus on their importance. Multiple factors contribute to such delays including competing legislative priorities, capacity constraints, stakeholder disagreements and political considerations affecting parliamentary scheduling.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has not publicly addressed reasons for the bill’s prolonged detention or provided timelines for forwarding it to Cabinet and Parliament. Absence of official communication about the legislation’s status compounds concerns among consumer advocates and business stakeholders seeking clarity on regulatory frameworks.

Similar consumer protection and competition laws have been enacted across Africa in recent decades as countries recognize their importance for economic development and market efficiency. South Africa, Kenya, Egypt and other nations have established competition authorities wielding significant powers to investigate anti competitive practices and protect consumer interests.

Successful implementation of competition frameworks requires not only legislative passage but also adequate funding, technical capacity and political will to enforce regulations against powerful market actors. The NPA’s experience demonstrates that effective regulation depends on sustained institutional support beyond initial legislative authorization.

CUTS International’s intervention adds to growing calls from civil society, business associations and development partners for Ghana to prioritize passage of comprehensive competition and consumer protection legislation. The organization’s statement signals continued advocacy pressure on government to advance the bill after two decades of inaction.