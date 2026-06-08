Compassion International Ends Tongu Child Health Programme

Compassion International, a child development organisation, has officially concluded its Tongu Cluster Projects in the Central, South and North Tongu districts, as well as the Adaklu District of the Volta Region, at a colourful ceremony held in Sogakope. The eight-year Survival and Early Childhood Intervention Programme supported 1,211 mothers, infants and caregivers across several communities in the Tongu and Adaklu areas.

The closure ceremony, held at the Solution Chapel of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) in Sogakope under the theme, “From Survival to Thriving: Sustaining Hope for Every Child,” marked the end of the Maternal and Child Intervention Programme implemented by Compassion International Ghana in the beneficiary districts.

Implemented in partnership with local churches and community stakeholders, the programme sought to reduce maternal, newborn and child mortality rates while improving access to essential healthcare services during the first 1,000 days of a child’s life.

Speaking at the event, the Partnership Facilitator of Compassion International Ghana, Mr. Richard Baku, explained that the programme was launched in December 2017 in response to persistent maternal and child health challenges, including poverty, malnutrition and limited access to quality healthcare in the project communities.

According to him, the intervention covered eight communities—Mafi Dove, Volo, New Bakpa, Mafi Gidikpoe, Mafi Kumase, Mafi Anfoe and Mafi Zongo—through an integrated community-based approach that combined healthcare delivery, nutrition support, caregiver education and child protection services.

Mr. Baku noted that the programme began with 65 mothers and 55 babies but expanded significantly over the years to reach 1,211 beneficiaries, positively impacting hundreds of children and families across the four districts. Beyond healthcare, he said the initiative also focused on economic empowerment, with 226 caregivers receiving apprenticeship training and skills development support to improve household incomes.

He called for continued collaboration among churches, traditional authorities, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and local government institutions to sustain the gains achieved, strengthen male involvement in childcare and deepen community-based maternal health support systems.

The Central Tongu District Director of the Ghana Health Service, Mr. Matthew Adam, underscored the need for a coordinated multi-sectoral response involving state institutions, non-governmental organisations and community stakeholders to tackle maternal and child health challenges in the beneficiary districts and beyond.

He identified teenage pregnancy, malnutrition, malaria, anaemia among pregnant women, poor health-seeking behaviour and limited access to quality healthcare services as major concerns affecting healthcare delivery in the area.

Mr. Adam stressed the importance of addressing what he described as the “four delays” in maternal healthcare—delays in seeking care, transportation challenges, inadequate availability of skilled health personnel and referral system bottlenecks—as critical measures for reducing maternal and neonatal deaths.

The District Director of Health Services also expressed appreciation to Compassion International Ghana and its implementing partners for their contribution to improving maternal and child health outcomes in the project districts.

Delivering remarks on behalf of Compassion International Ghana, the organisation’s Manager of Programme Support, Madam Rashidatu Iddrisah, reaffirmed its commitment to holistic child development and stronger community health systems.

She explained that the Survival and Early Childhood Intervention Programme was deliberately designed to protect mothers and children during the most vulnerable stages of life, particularly the first 1,000 days, when interventions have the greatest impact on long-term health and development.

Madam Iddrisah stated that over the eight-year implementation period, the programme evolved beyond basic healthcare support to include nutrition education, caregiver empowerment, child protection and economic strengthening initiatives.

She commended implementing partners, local churches and healthcare workers for their dedication, describing the achievements recorded in the Tongu Cluster as proof of what sustained partnerships can accomplish. She encouraged stakeholders to consolidate the gains made and ensure the continuity of best practices as the programme transitions into its next phase of support.

In her goodwill message, the Queen Mother of Mafi Adidome, Mama Drapey III, emphasised that maternal health and healthy living remain essential for building strong families and a healthier nation. She highlighted the importance of quality prenatal care, skilled delivery services and comprehensive postnatal support within the first six weeks after childbirth to prevent complications and safeguard the wellbeing of both mother and child.

She further advocated the wider adoption of family planning to help couples make informed decisions about child spacing and proper childcare. The Queen Mother also stressed the need for healthy lifestyle practices, including balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, avoidance of alcohol, tobacco and illicit drugs, adequate rest and effective stress management to promote maternal and fetal health.

Mama Drapey III called on parents, healthcare professionals, traditional leaders and development partners to sustain and build upon the gains achieved through the project. She expressed gratitude to the implementing partners and appealed for renewed commitment to securing a healthier future for children and future generations.

Other speakers at the event, including Rev. Peter Onasis of the Mafi Kumase Child and Youth Development Centre (CYDC) and Rev. Israel Ahalie of the Mafi Adidome CYDC, praised Compassion International Ghana for the initiative. They urged beneficiaries to help sustain the programme’s achievements and avoid reverting to previous practices and conditions.

A former Project Director of the Mafi Dove CYDC and Chairperson of the occasion, Madam Esinam Agbador, described the intervention as transformative, noting that it had strengthened maternal healthcare systems and enhanced household resilience.

She said the initiative contributed to safer pregnancies, improved delivery outcomes and better child development, adding that its impact would endure beyond the programme’s official closure.

“The end of the survival intervention does not signify the end of support for beneficiaries but rather a transition into a more holistic phase of child development,” Madam Agbador emphasised.

She commended caregivers, healthcare professionals, churches and community volunteers for their commitment to the programme’s success and encouraged their continued participation in successor initiatives.

Compassion International currently supports approximately 2.3 million children worldwide, including thousands in Ghana. The ceremony brought together traditional leaders, clergy, Ghana Health Service officials, local government representatives, caregivers, community volunteers and project staff, serving both as a celebration of the programme’s achievements and a call to sustain the progress made over the past eight years.