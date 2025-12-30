Compassion Beyond Politics: MP Supports Teen Mother, Names Baby in Honour of First Lady

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, has underscored the importance of compassion and collective responsibility after supporting a 13-year-old survivor of sexual abuse through pregnancy and childbirth, culminating in the naming of her newborn baby girl after First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama.

The teenage mother, from Adukrom near Boamang in the Ashanti Region, became pregnant following a traumatic gang rape incident. With limited family and community support, the young girl faced significant challenges accessing healthcare, nutrition, and basic necessities during her pregnancy.

Dr. Agyemang intervened after learning of her situation through <em>Oyerepa Afutuo</em>, a social intervention programme aired on Oyerepa TV. Upon hearing the case, the MP arranged medical care for the minor and provided food items and other essentials to ensure the wellbeing of both mother and child throughout the pregnancy.

Following the successful delivery of the baby, Dr. Agyemang announced that the child had been named after Ghana’s First Lady, Lordina Dramani Mahama. He explained that the decision was not politically motivated but inspired by what he described as a deeply spiritual experience.

According to the MP, the instruction came unexpectedly while he was travelling abroad. He recounted that during the journey, he heard a clear prompting to name the unborn child after the First Lady, despite not knowing the baby’s gender at the time.

“The name was given to me spiritually. I did not even know whether the baby was a boy or a girl at that moment,” he explained.

Dr. Agyemang stressed that the naming was symbolic rather than political, emphasizing that acts of kindness should transcend party affiliation. He noted that although he belongs to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the gesture was purely humanitarian.

“This is about helping one another without attaching political colours. Compassion must rise above politics, especially when it concerns vulnerable children and survivors of abuse,” he said.

The MP added that naming a child carries spiritual and moral significance, expressing hope that the baby would grow into a strong and compassionate woman who contributes positively to society.

He used the occasion to call for stronger societal support systems for survivors of sexual violence, particularly minors, and urged communities, leaders, and institutions to take collective responsibility in protecting children and restoring dignity to victims of abuse.

The story has since drawn public attention, highlighting the role of individual leadership and community intervention in addressing social vulnerabilities and promoting child welfare.