Italian Serie A club Como 1907 arrived in Accra on Saturday for a week of community football activities organized by Danish social entrepreneur Laura Juul Hansen.

This is the second time Como has visited Ghana in partnership with Hansen, continuing a collaboration designed to support young footballers and strengthen grassroots football structures. The first trip took place in 2025, when seven players from the club’s Primavera youth team travelled to Accra to coach local children and take part in community programmes.

Hansen runs Sport Creates Memories, a nonprofit organization she founded five years ago after witnessing how children from poorer communities in Ghana struggled to access football, with registration fees alone proving a barrier for many families. The partnership with Como was established following discussions with club president Mirwan Suwarso, who agreed to support the initiative and its grassroots aims.

Supported locally by ArthurLegacy Sports, the programme will take the Como delegation into communities, schools, and youth projects across the capital, with the focus on encouraging young people to believe their talent and dedication can open doors regardless of their background. Activities include football sessions with children, school visits, community outreach, and cultural engagements.

A special dinner hosted by the Italian Ambassador to Ghana will bring together the Danish Ambassador, representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, the Director of Diaspora Relations, members of the Vatican delegation, and stakeholders from the sporting community.

Como 1907, currently managed by former Spain, Arsenal, and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fàbregas, has built a reputation for community engagement alongside the club’s rapid rise through Italian football. The Ghana programme reflects an approach the club has made central to its identity beyond the pitch.