Community Thwarts Mobile Money Robbery in North East Ghana

A brave mobile money agent and quick-acting locals foiled an armed robbery attempt near Kpentoug Junction in Bunkpurugu, North East Region, on Tuesday afternoon.

Two masked assailants attacked the female agent, a resident of Jilig No. 2 between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m., attempting to seize her cash-filled bag while physically assaulting her.

Despite the violence, the victim clung to her bag. Her resistance, combined with the intervention of a passing tricycle driver, forced the attackers to flee. The driver pursued the suspects while calling for backup, mobilizing community members, police, and military personnel.

The chase stretched from Kpentoug Junction to Nyamwai, where residents cornered and arrested one suspect. The second assailant escaped, prompting an ongoing manhunt. Security forces now hold the apprehended individual for investigation.

Residents expressed heightened fear following the incident, demanding increased security patrols in the area. “We need permanent police visibility here,” one local told journalists, highlighting concerns over recurring threats to mobile money operators—a lifeline for rural commerce.

Could this community-led response become a model? For now, locals hope tightened security will prevent future attacks.