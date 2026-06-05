Community Banks Are Ghana’s Best Tool for Financial Inclusion

Ghana’s rebranded community banks are the country’s strongest vehicle for reaching the unbanked and transforming rural economies, experts told The Money Summit 2026, even as the sector faces tougher capital rules.

At the summit’s third plenary in Accra, organised by the Business and Financial Times (B&FT), panellists said community banks bridge the informal economy, which makes up about 80 percent of local economic activity, and the formal financial system, serving people that large commercial banks avoid. The network now numbers 147 institutions.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has folded the old rural and community banks (RCBs) into a single category, now called community banks, under a reform that raises minimum capital from 1 million cedis to 5 million for existing banks and 10 million for new entrants. Kingston Ocloo of the BoG’s Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department said the higher capital is meant to match the risks the banks carry and make them more robust against shocks.

Alhaji Hayatudeen Awudu Ibrahim, chief executive of BESSFA, said the institutions run about 850 branches and service points, mobilising deposits that are reinvested locally alongside transfers and credit. Dr. Alex Asmah, chief executive of Amenfiman Community Bank, called them “the most trusted financial institutions in the country,” because they serve a sector commercial banks tend to shun for fear of losses and bad loans.

The 50 year old model now holds 8.3 million accounts, Asmah said, far more than the roughly 2.1 million people who rely on pension funds, a contrast he used to underline its reach.

Samuel Gyimah Amoako, Head of Finance at the Association of Rural Banks (ARB) Apex Bank, said the body exercises supervisory powers delegated by the BoG and runs shared services for the network. He said the Apex model helped cut the unbanked rural population from 70 percent to 30 percent, retains 5 percent of the banks’ deposits and runs a common digital platform that shielded the network during the financial sector cleanup. Stanbic Bank’s Desmond Bredu backed the model, saying its infrastructure lets rural customers reach their funds anywhere in the country.

Lacking the capital for large proprietary systems, community banks have partnered with financial technology (FinTech) firms and used the shared Apex platform to roll out digital services, positioning themselves at the forefront of financial inclusion.