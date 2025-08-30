Communications Regulator Partners with Mobile Money Agents to Combat Digital Finance Challenges

Ghana’s National Communications Authority has committed to working more closely with mobile money agents to tackle fraud, network disruptions, and operational challenges threatening the country’s digital financial services.

The pledge came during discussions between NCA Director-General Rev. Ing. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko and executives from the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana, which represents over 12,000 agents across the nation. General Secretary Evans Otumfuor highlighted how rising cyberattacks and service difficulties continue undermining agent operations despite their crucial role in Ghana’s financial inclusion efforts.

Agents raised particular concerns about the upcoming SIM card registration exercise announced by the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations. They sought assurance that the new process would address shortcomings from the previous registration campaign that left many users frustrated.

Rev. Ing. Fianko confirmed the authority is collaborating with the National Identification Authority to create a more streamlined and user-friendly registration experience. He acknowledged that lessons learned from earlier challenges would inform improvements to the upcoming exercise.

The NCA chief urged mobile money agents to engage directly with the Cyber Security Authority to develop stronger defenses against digital fraud. This recommendation reflects growing recognition that combating cybercrime requires coordination between multiple agencies and private sector partners.

Other operational issues discussed included high SIM card pricing, persistent network outages, and difficulties with cross-platform transactions. Rev. Ing. Fianko promised NCA investigations into these concerns, particularly interoperability problems that prevent seamless money transfers between different mobile networks.

The meeting underscored mobile money’s evolution from a convenience service to an essential financial infrastructure for millions of Ghanaians. Agents serve as the human face of this digital ecosystem, often operating in rural areas where traditional banking remains limited.

Both the regulator and agent association agreed that deeper collaboration is necessary to maintain consumer confidence and improve service delivery. Their partnership aims to strengthen Ghana’s mobile money system, which has become a model for financial inclusion across Africa.