Communications Minister Inspects Girls in ICT Programme in Ketu North

Communications Minister Sam George visited the Amissah-Arthur Learning Centre in Ohawu during his working tour of the Volta Region to evaluate the progress of the Girls in ICT training initiative.

The programme has engaged over 60 young women from Ketu North in digital skills development, with participants demonstrating basic software applications they created during the training.

George reaffirmed the government’s commitment to digital inclusion, praising former President John Mahama as an “ICT Champion” for his foundational work in expanding technology education. The Ketu North MP called for additional resources to sustain computer literacy efforts in the constituency, noting the trainees’ innovative potential when provided with proper tools and training opportunities.

The Minister acknowledged the support of Volta Regional Minister James Gunu and GIFEC officials in implementing the programme, which aligns with national efforts to bridge the digital gender gap. The initiative forms part of broader strategies to prepare Ghanaian youth, particularly young women, for participation in the digital economy.