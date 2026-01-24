“Communication Is Policy” — PRINPAG President Calls for Responsible Economic Reporting

President of the Private Newspapers and Online Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), David Sitsopé Tamakloe, has called on journalists and media owners to embrace responsible and informed economic reporting, describing it as vital to Ghana’s stability and recovery.

Speaking at the opening of a capacity building workshop organised in partnership with the Bank of Ghana on February 24, 2026, Mr. Tamakloe emphasized that modern journalism plays a direct role in influencing economic expectations and public confidence.

Quoting the First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, he reminded participants that “communication is policy,” adding that inaccurate or poorly contextualised reporting could undermine market stability.

“The weight of our reporting goes beyond headlines. It shapes expectations, confidence, and ultimately affects households and businesses,” he stated.

The two-day workshop follows discussions initiated during the Bank of Ghana’s New Year Media Engagement, where the central bank pledged stronger collaboration and continuous training for journalists.

Mr. Tamakloe explained that the training would equip participants with skills to interpret monetary policy decisions, understand data-driven economic reforms, and report on inflation, foreign exchange movements, and banking sector performance with greater accuracy.

Reflecting on Ghana’s economic journey, he described 2025 as a year of “difficult but necessary adjustment,” noting that the role of the media during that period was widely acknowledged by the Bank.

As the country transitions into 2026 — a year dedicated to consolidation and discipline — he said the media must help protect the gains made through informed and balanced reporting.

The workshop is attended by 45 participants drawn from PRINPAG member institutions and features resource persons from the Bank of Ghana and other financial disciplines.

Mr. Tamakloe encouraged journalists to use the opportunity to ask probing questions and seek clarity on complex economic issues in order to better serve the public interest.