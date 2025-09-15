Commonwealth Trade Offers Ghana Lifeline After US Tariff Crisis

Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council Chairman Lord Jonathan Marland positioned the Commonwealth as Ghana’s most reliable trade partner this week, as President John Mahama declared the African Growth and Opportunity Act “technically dead” following new US tariffs on Ghanaian exports.

Speaking in Accra on September 11, Lord Marland highlighted Ghana’s economic recovery and currency stability as significant achievements boosting investor confidence. His visit coincided with mounting tensions over the 15 percent tariff the US imposed on Ghanaian goods effective August 7, 2025, ending decades of duty-free access under AGOA.

“Commonwealth trade is proven to be more competitive, price-wise and terms-wise, than trading outside the bloc,” Lord Marland told Business & Financial Times during his Accra visit. He cited shared legal frameworks, common language, and lower transaction costs as distinct advantages during an era of mounting global trade uncertainty.

The timing underscores Ghana’s urgent need for alternative markets. President Mahama described Trump’s “more transactional mindset” as believing “the US has been taken for granted for too long,” fundamentally altering trade relationships that previously supported Ghana’s export-driven economy.

Ghana’s trade relationship with the United States has deteriorated significantly, with bilateral trade falling from $3.7 billion in 2022 to $2.1 billion in 2024. Gold, oil, and cocoa dominate Ghana’s export profile to America, sectors now facing substantial cost pressures from the new tariffs.

Lord Marland emphasized that Commonwealth advantages extend beyond familiar business environments. Intra-Commonwealth trade reached $854 billion in 2022 and projects to exceed $1 trillion by 2026, with costs averaging 21 percent lower than trade with non-Commonwealth partners due to reduced language and legal barriers.

Foreign Direct Investment flows between Commonwealth countries doubled between 2015 and 2022 to $1.7 trillion, demonstrating sustained confidence in the trading bloc’s stability.

“Ghana is exceptionally well-placed. Its people are educated across the Commonwealth, you have shared institutions with the wider Commonwealth,” Lord Marland noted. The country’s hosting of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat alongside Commonwealth membership creates unique gateway opportunities to both regional and global markets.

The AfCFTA brings together 54 African nations with combined GDP of $3.4 trillion and 1.4 billion people, positioning Ghana strategically for investors seeking both regional and international market access.

Lord Marland urged President Mahama to consider hosting a major Commonwealth business event in Ghana, creating platforms for small and medium enterprises to connect with counterparts across the 56-member bloc.

He praised Ghana’s 24-hour economy initiative as “a positive framework to drive productivity and investment,” while cautioning that investment confidence builds gradually over months or years.

Ghana’s economic indicators support optimism despite trade disruptions. Inflation fell from 54 percent in December 2022 to 11.5 percent by August 2025, while the cedi has broadly appreciated against major currencies since the year’s beginning.

“There is a sense that Ghana has turned the corner. Currency stabilisation, declining inflation and an improving interest rate environment create hope. With hope comes confidence and with confidence comes investment,” Lord Marland explained.

His assessment contrasts sharply with conditions in advanced economies showing stagnation signs, including several European nations facing persistent inflationary pressures and limited growth prospects.

The Commonwealth option gains urgency as traditional partnerships face disruption. Mahama lamented that tariff impositions undermine “decades of effort to build a rules-based global trade order,” forcing African nations to diversify export markets rapidly.

Lord Marland emphasized timing as crucial for Ghana’s advantage in pursuing Commonwealth opportunities.

“Every moment you delay puts opportunity further away. Starting now, at the early stages of this presidency’s reforms, is critical to building momentum,” he remarked during discussions that may include concrete steps toward hosting Commonwealth business forums in Accra.