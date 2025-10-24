Commonwealth Secretary-General Receives Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin in London

Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey applauded the Asantehene for making peacebuilding central to his reign when she received the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London on Thursday.

“His peace initiative is well documented, and as a Commonwealth, we associate with the initiative,” Botchwey stated during the presentation ceremony on October 23, 2025.

The Secretary-General emphasized that all 56 countries within the Commonwealth operate under its charter, which promotes democracy, good governance, human rights, and the rule of law. She noted that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is on the right path and the Commonwealth wholeheartedly associates itself with his work.

A delegation led by Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman of KGL Group, presented the commemorative gold coin to the Secretary-General. Other members included Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta, Executive Chairman of E ON 3 Group, Kwami Sefa Kayi, broadcast journalist and media consultant to E ON 3 Group, and Daniel Weitmann, Founder of Golden Suisse.

Dadey explained that the delegation came on behalf of Otumfuo to present one of the commemorative gold coins and to invite the Secretary-General to next year’s peace concert event.

The 24 karat gold coin symbolizes peace and honors the Asantehene for his contributions to peace and development in Ghana. The project is envisioned as a lifelong initiative that celebrates the legacy of the 16th Asantehene while projecting Ghana’s rich cultural heritage to the world.

Botchwey accepted an invitation to serve as a special guest at the upcoming World Meets in Ghana Peace Concert, scheduled to take place in Kumasi next year as part of celebrations marking the Asantehene’s 27th coronation anniversary. The two day global event will bring together world leaders, Ghanaians, the African diaspora and members of the international community to celebrate Otumfuo’s role as a Pillar of Peace.

Otumfuo was honored with the title Pillar of Peace at the inaugural African Premier Leadership Awards in Kumasi on December 29, 2019. This recognition came in light of his pivotal role in leading the Committee of Eminent Chiefs to resolve the decades long Dagbon chieftaincy conflict.

The mediation effort lasted over 17 years and included more than 1,000 sittings at the Manhyia Palace, ultimately paving the way for the enskinment of Ya-Na Abukari II in January 2019. The Committee held 60 sittings between April 2002 and November 2018, when a final resolution was reached after 16 years of persistent mediation.

Beyond the Dagbon conflict, the Asantehene has successfully resolved hundreds of chieftaincy disputes within his kingdom, fostering stability and security for his people. He has also played a key role in mediating political conflicts, including election disputes and political transitions.

In the lead up to the 2012 general election, the Asantehene convened all presidential candidates to sign a peace agreement in Kumasi, known as the Kumasi Declaration. In 2016, when political tensions rose, he again facilitated quiet diplomacy that ensured a peaceful transition of government.

In recognition of his achievements in peacebuilding, the Bank of Ghana authorized E ON 3 Group to issue the 24 karat commemorative gold coin in his honor. The gold coin was officially launched on December 12, 2021, at a grand event in Kumasi.

Previous recipients of the gold coin include President John Dramani Mahama, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former Chief Justice Anin Yeboah, and former Bank of Ghana Governor Ernest Addison.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is the seventh Secretary-General of the Commonwealth and the first woman from Africa to hold this office, assuming the position on April 1, 2025.