Commonwealth Literary Prize Opens for Global Writers

The Commonwealth Short Story Prize has launched its 2026 competition, inviting writers from 56 countries to submit entries in 13 languages for one of the world’s most internationally diverse literary awards.

Award-winning British novelist Louise Doughty will chair the judging panel for the prize administered by the Commonwealth Foundation. The competition accepts entries until November 1, 2025, with no submission fees required for participants aged 18 and over.

Doughty brings extensive experience to the role, having authored twelve books and served on numerous literary prize panels. She expressed enthusiasm for discovering new talent through the competition’s unique format that welcomes both published and unpublished writers across multiple languages.

The judging panel represents all five Commonwealth regions. South African writer Fred Khumalo covers Africa, while Bangladeshi author Rifat Munim Dip represents Asia. Canadian Inuk scholar Norma Dunning handles Canada and Europe entries, with Jamaican novelist Sharma Taylor overseeing Caribbean submissions and Australian author Maxine Beneba Clarke judging Pacific region stories.

Established in 2012, the prize awards £5,000 to the overall winner and £2,500 to each of five regional winners. Stories must be unpublished fiction between 2,000 and 5,000 words. The competition accepts submissions in Bengali, Chinese, Creole, French, Greek, Malay, Maltese, Portuguese, Samoan, Swahili, Tamil, and Turkish, plus English translations from any language.

Previous winners include Canadian Vincentian writer Chanel Sutherland, who took the 2025 overall prize. Her victory exemplifies the competition’s reach across Commonwealth nations and its ability to elevate emerging voices in international literary circles.

The prize has built a reputation for launching writing careers, with past winners securing literary agents and book publishing deals. Regional winning stories receive publication in Granta magazine and a special print collection, while shortlisted entries appear in the Foundation’s online publication adda.

Recent winners demonstrate the prize’s global scope. Winners have included writers from Ghana, Cyprus, Guyana, Uganda, Sri Lanka, and Trinidad and Tobago, reflecting the Commonwealth’s cultural diversity and literary traditions.

The Commonwealth Foundation uses the prize to promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding across member nations. The competition supports the organization’s broader mission of connecting people and communities through shared values and experiences.

Writers interested in participating can access submission guidelines through the Commonwealth Foundation website. The competition’s accessibility, including fee-free entry and multilingual acceptance, removes barriers that often limit participation in international literary awards.

The 2026 prize continues the Foundation’s commitment to discovering fresh voices while celebrating established literary talent across the Commonwealth’s diverse cultural landscape.

Those interested in entering can read about eligibility, rules, and the submission process at: https:// commonwealthfoundation.com/ short-story-prize