Commey Retains National Lightweight Title In Disputed Victory

National Lightweight Champion Joseph Commey retained his title with a controversial majority decision over hard hitting southpaw Majid Yakubu at Bishop Promotions’ Best of Bukom 2 on January 1, 2026. Judges scored the bout 97 to 93, 95 to 95, and 98 to 92 in favor of the champion, sparking debate among fans at Bukom Boxing Arena.

The 22 year old Commey, known as Jaguar, entered the ring with strong home support and his undefeated record of four wins with two knockouts intact. He controlled the early rounds with sharp combinations and effective footwork that pleased the partisan crowd. Yakubu brought a record of four wins, one loss, and two knockouts into the contest.

Momentum shifted dramatically in the middle rounds as Yakubu turned the crowd with powerful left handed punches. The challenger dominated rounds four, five, and six with long overhand shots that snapped Commey’s head back repeatedly. His confidence grew as he landed clean punches and mounted increasing pressure on the defending champion.

Commey responded with characteristic bravery in the final rounds, using his jab to manage distance and counter Yakubu’s aggressive approach. The champion’s experience proved crucial as he weathered the storm and fought his way back into contention on the judges’ scorecards.

The split decision drew mixed reactions from spectators who witnessed Yakubu’s sustained success in the middle rounds. One judge scored the fight even at 95 to 95, reflecting the competitive nature of the bout and the challenger’s strong performance.

Fans of the Box Office and Black Panthers Gym product carried Commey shoulder high after the announcement, celebrating his successful title defense. His loyal supporters remained resolute throughout the evening despite the controversy surrounding the judges’ scores.

The bout highlighted the depth of talent emerging from Ghana’s boxing heartland and provided fans with an entertaining start to 2026. Both fighters demonstrated skill and determination in a contest that kept the Bukom crowd engaged from opening bell to final verdict.