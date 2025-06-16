Comet Estates Operations Officer Granted GH¢300,000 Bail Over Alleged Illegal Demolition and Trespass at Borteyman

The Accra Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of GH¢300,000 with two sureties to Kingsley Adjei, Operations Officer of Comet Properties Limited, who is facing multiple charges of trespassing and unlawful demolition of private properties at Borteyman, a suburb of Accra.

Mr. Adjei was arraigned before Circuit Court 2 on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to ten counts of unlawful entry and causing damage to property.

Presenting the facts of the case, Chief Inspector Laweh informed the court that the accused, in March 2025, allegedly led a group of individuals, including landguards, onto properties belonging to one Mr. Simon Ansah and six others. According to the prosecution, the accused unlawfully entered the said lands and supervised the demolition of structures without a valid court order or authorization.

Chief Inspector Laweh further disclosed that the accused had earlier been granted police inquiry bail but allegedly returned to the site, defying police warnings, and caused additional destruction to property. This act, the prosecutor noted, led to the arrest of several landguards found on the site, who are also expected to face legal action.

Defense counsel, David Mills Jnr., in a bail application, argued that his client was not a flight risk and had fully cooperated with police investigations. He urged the court to consider Mr. Adjei’s conduct while on inquiry bail as grounds for granting formal bail.

The prosecution, however, opposed the application, citing the accused’s disregard for police instructions and continued interference at the disputed site.

In his ruling, the trial judge, His Lordship Isaac Addo, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of GH¢300,000 with two sureties, one of whom must show proof of ownership of immovable property. Additionally, Mr. Adjei is to report to the police every Friday until further notice.

The case has been adjourned to July 21, 2025 for further hearing.