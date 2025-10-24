Come for Renegotiation for your Own Good – Enchrochers on North Ofankor Land Told

A strong warning has been given to enchroachers on properties belonging to Mr. Winfred Kumah Apawu at North Ofankor within the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, if they fail to adhere to instructions and come for renegotiation.

Unlike other individuals or groups, the legitimate owner of the land (Mr. Apawu) is favouring the enchroachers by not embarking on a massive demolishing exercise but was rather asking them to come for an amicably settlement.

Speaking with journalists, Mr. Emmanuel Hammond, a brother of Mr. Winfred Apawu said the enchroachers have promised to visit them with their lawyers for renegotiaons to ensure peace and unity within the area, and they are therefore patiently waiting for them in the few weeks.

“My brother and I cares and always demonstrates love to every individual, and that is why we have decided to renegotiate with the enchroachers instead of demolishing their properties on our land,” he disclosed

Mr. Hammond stated that his brother legitimately acquired the twelve and half acres of land from the Apenteng Family in the year 2013 and possesses the necessary documents as legal ownership of the property.

“I convinced my brother, Mr. Winfred Kumah Apawu acquired the land at a cost GHC40,00 per plot and in 2013 and officially graded it in the year 2014 for its protection, ” he stated.

According to him, the enchroachers were, on many occasions, asked by the police to vacate the land, but they failed to adhere to the orders by the security and decided to build their houses within the area.

He further disclosed that officials from the court and some police officers visited the site last week to ascertain themselves with happenings at the site and also take possession of the land in the name of Mr. Winfred Kumah Apawu.

The land, Mr. Hammond disclosed is not facing any litigation and therefore declared their readiness to deal with the enchroachers if they fail to fulfil their promises of approaching his brother for proper renegotiation.