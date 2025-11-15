Come for Negotiation for Your Own Good – Encroachers on North Ofankor Land Warned

Encroachers on lands belonging to Mr. Winfred Kumah Apawu at North Ofankor in the Ga North Municipality have been strongly advised to approach the rightful owners for negotiation or risk losing their investments entirely.

According to the family, although Mr. Apawu has secured a court judgment affirming his ownership of the property and has taken full possession as ordered by the court, he is opting for peaceful settlement rather than embarking on a demolition exercise.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Emmanuel Hammond, brother of Mr. Apawu, said the encroachers had indicated their intention to visit them with their lawyers for negotiations, and the family is patiently waiting for them in the coming weeks.

“My brother and I care for people and always demonstrate love to everyone. That is why we have decided to negotiate with the encroachers instead of demolishing their properties on our land,” Mr. Hammond said.

He explained that Mr. Apawu legitimately acquired the 12.5-acre land from the Apenteng Family in 2013, with full documentation confirming legal ownership.

“I convinced my brother, Mr. Winfred Kumah Apawu, to acquire the land at a cost of GH¢35,000 per plot in 2013, and he officially graded it in 2014 for protection,” he noted.

Mr. Hammond added that after fully compensating Mr. Dodoo, the first individual who engaged them over the land, his brother again paid a substantial amount to the Kofi Apenteng Family, who later provided documents proving they were the rightful owners.

“We are humbly waiting for the encroachers, who have promised to come with their lawyers in a few days, to fulfil their promise so their documents can be regularised,” he said.

Despite repeated instructions from the police ordering the encroachers to vacate the land, they ignored the directives and continued developing structures on the property.

Mr. Hammond revealed that officials from the court, accompanied by police officers, visited the site last week to assess the situation and formally take possession of the land on behalf of Mr. Apawu.

“As lawful owners, we obtained an injunction order from the court about a year ago,” he said, stressing that the land is not under any form of litigation.

He emphasized the family’s readiness to pursue legal action should the encroachers fail to honour their commitment to engage in proper negotiation.

A possession certificate issued by the court confirms Mr. Winfred Kumah Apawu as the legitimate owner of the land at North Ofankor, he added.