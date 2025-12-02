Combs Accuses Netflix of Using Stolen Footage in Documentary

Sean Combs has launched a scathing attack against Netflix and Curtis Jackson, known professionally as 50 Cent, over a documentary series that premiered Tuesday on the streaming platform. His spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, accused the company of misappropriating private recordings and described the project as a calculated assault on the music mogul.

Engelmayer criticized the new docuseries, claiming the never before seen footage was stolen and calling the series a shameful hit piece. He alleged that Netflix relied on unauthorized material filmed when Combs was 19 years old, footage the artist had been compiling for decades with plans to eventually tell his own story.

The controversy escalated after Jackson appeared on Good Morning America on Monday to promote the four part series ahead of its Tuesday release. During the interview, he previewed footage showing Combs recorded six days before his September 2024 arrest at a Manhattan hotel. Jackson suggested Combs would ultimately appreciate the documentary, stating he thinks the subject would say it was the best documentary he’d seen in a long time, though acknowledging Combs may feel differently about certain pieces and bits of it.

Combs strongly disagrees with that assessment. According to Engelmayer, Netflix and its chief executive, Ted Sarandos, have improperly handled and misused private recordings. The spokesperson said the streamer is desperately attempting to sensationalize any and every minute of Combs’ life, without regard to the truth, so that it can capitalize on a never ending media frenzy.

The footage at the center of the dispute shows Combs in a hotel room strategizing with his legal team. In one clip included in promotional materials, he can be heard saying they need to find someone willing to work with them who has experience dealing with extremely difficult situations. This conversation occurred just days before federal agents arrested him in the hotel lobby on charges including transportation to engage in prostitution.

Engelmayer further accused Netflix of taking privileged moments out of context, saying if the company cared about truth or about Combs’ legal rights, it would not be removing private footage out of context, including conversations with his lawyers that were never intended for public viewing. He emphasized that no rights in the material were ever transferred to Netflix or any third party.

Combs expressed particular anger over Jackson’s involvement, citing their longstanding public rivalry. The two hip hop figures have feuded for nearly two decades, with Jackson releasing a diss track targeting Combs in 2006. Their conflict has continued through social media exchanges and public statements over the years.

Engelmayer said it is equally staggering that Netflix gave creative control to Curtis 50 Cent Jackson, describing him as a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Combs. The spokesperson characterized Jackson’s extensive social media posts about Combs as evidence of personal animosity rather than journalistic interest.

Beyond the legal concerns, Engelmayer suggested the situation represents a personal betrayal. He indicated that Combs had long respected Sarandos and admired the legacy of Clarence Avant, who was Sarandos’ father in law and an influential figure in the music industry. For Netflix to give his life story to someone who has publicly attacked him for decades feels like an unnecessary and deeply personal affront, according to the statement.

Combs had apparently been in discussions with Netflix about creating his own documentary before his arrest. According to reporting, the parties could not reach agreement on how much creative control Combs would maintain over the project. Those negotiations ended without a deal, but Netflix later moved forward with the documentary series produced by Jackson.

Director Alexandria Stapleton responded to the allegations through a statement provided by Netflix. She said the filmmaking team obtained the footage legally and has the necessary rights. Stapleton declined to reveal how the production team acquired the material, citing efforts to protect the source’s identity.

Jackson addressed his motivation for producing the series during his Monday television appearance. When asked if his involvement stemmed from their longstanding rivalry, the rapper said it’s not personal, offering instead that if he didn’t say anything, the world might have thought hip hop is fine with his behaviors, adding there’s no one else being vocal.

The documentary, titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning, includes interviews with several individuals from Combs’ past. Former recording artists Aubrey O’Day and Mark Curry appear in the series, along with jurors who participated in Combs’ trial earlier this year. The series also features testimony related to Cassie Ventura, Combs’ former girlfriend whose 2023 sexual assault lawsuit sparked renewed scrutiny of the music executive.

Combs is currently serving a 50 month sentence at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in New Jersey after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. A jury acquitted him of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion in July following an eight week trial.

His legal team has indicated plans to appeal the conviction. With time served since his September 2024 arrest, Combs is scheduled for release in mid 2028, though his sentence was recently extended one month by Bureau of Prisons officials. He also faces a sexual battery investigation from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and prosecutors in California.

Stapleton described the documentary as broader than simply examining Combs’ rise and fall. She indicated the series aims to prompt reflection on how society elevates celebrities and the consequences of placing public figures on pedestals. The director expressed hope that audiences would question their role in creating environments where misconduct can flourish unchecked.

In a statement announcing the series, Stapleton said the project offers a mirror reflecting the public and what people are saying when they put their celebrities on such a high pedestal, expressing hope it serves as a wake up call for how we idolize people and to understand that everybody is a human being.

Combs’ representative made clear that neither the music mogul nor his legal team received advance access to view the documentary before its release. Engelmayer stated that neither Netflix nor Jackson were kind enough to offer them a screener. They planned to watch the series for the first time alongside the general public when it premiered Tuesday.

The legal team sent a cease and desist letter to Netflix on Monday demanding the company not release the series. The letter argued that the documentary’s use of personal footage constitutes misappropriation and violates Combs’ rights. Netflix proceeded with the scheduled release despite receiving the legal demand.

The series represents the latest high profile documentary examining allegations of misconduct by prominent entertainment figures. Similar projects have explored controversies surrounding other celebrities, raising questions about the ethics of documentary filmmaking, consent and the use of archival material when subjects face criminal charges.

Jackson has built a substantial production portfolio through his G Unit Film & Television banner, including the successful Power franchise on Starz. The production company has created multiple spinoff series, and Jackson has positioned himself as a major force in television production. Interestingly, Combs’ sons Quincy Brown and Justin Combs have appeared in Jackson’s Power universe shows, adding another layer of complexity to the relationship between the two music executives.

The documentary arrives as streaming platforms increasingly invest in true crime and investigative content examining powerful figures. These productions often generate significant viewership and cultural conversation, though they also raise ethical questions about storytelling when legal proceedings remain active and subjects maintain their innocence or mount appeals.

Proceeds from the documentary will reportedly support sexual assault victims, according to statements Jackson made when first announcing the project in late 2023. The series was produced by House of Nonfiction, G Unit Film & Television and Texas Crew Productions, with Stapleton executive producing alongside Jackson and several other producers.