COMAC: Tax Suspension Scale Will Decide How Far Fuel Prices Fall

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) has said that the depth of any reduction in fuel prices will depend entirely on which taxes and margins the government ultimately decides to suspend, following Cabinet’s directive on April 9, 2026, to ease petroleum costs within the next pricing window.

COMAC Chief Executive Officer Dr Riverson Oppong, reacting to the government’s announcement, acknowledged the intervention as both expected and necessary given the surge in pump prices triggered by the Middle East conflict, but cautioned that the industry is yet to see the specific measures that will actually reach consumers at the pump. He noted that clarity on which levies would be targeted is essential before the scale of relief can be quantified, and indicated that the energy sector levy widely referred to as the dumsor levy is the most likely candidate for suspension.

The government has directed the Finance and Energy Ministers to implement fuel price reductions in the next pricing window through a four-week, reviewable suspension of selected taxes and margins. Specific details of which levies will be adjusted are expected to be communicated during that window. Petrol prices rose roughly 15 percent to GH¢13.30 per litre while diesel climbed approximately 19 percent to GH¢17.10 per litre for the April 1 to 15 pricing window set by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), driven by crude price increases linked to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Alongside its call for clarity on the price relief, COMAC has raised a separate but connected demand: accountability for the GH¢1 per litre Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy (ESSDRL), introduced through the Energy Sector Levies Amendment Act, 2025 (Act 1050), and collected from motorists since July 2025. The levy was projected to raise approximately GH¢5.7 billion annually to fund liquid fuel procurement for thermal power plants and settle energy sector debt. COMAC is calling on the Finance Ministry to publicly disclose how much revenue has been collected under the levy and how those funds have been deployed. The chamber argues that Ghanaians paying the charge deserve transparency, and that such disclosure would also provide the justification needed for the public to continue absorbing the levy once the four-week suspension ends.

The accountability demand comes after Parliament’s Energy Committee Deputy Ranking Member Collins Adomako-Mensah separately flagged that the Energy Sector Levies Amendment Act, 2025, required government to submit a report to Parliament on the use of the levy by March 31, 2026, a deadline that has not been met.