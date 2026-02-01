COMAC Calls for License Revocation of Dormant Fuel Companies

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) is demanding a major shakeup in the licensing regime governing Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector. COMAC is calling for the immediate revocation of licences held by approximately 53 non-operational Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketing Companies (LPGMCs) that have failed to actively participate in the market.

In an article titled “Price Floor in Perspective,” COMAC warns that the current licensing regime no longer reflects the realities of today’s fuel market and is quietly undermining competition, discipline, and long term stability in the industry. The chamber argues that regulatory reforms are urgently needed to restore credibility to Ghana’s deregulated petroleum market.

COMAC stated that the current licensing regime is misaligned with the evolved structure and risk profile of Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector. The organization contends that entry thresholds, financial capacity requirements, and ongoing compliance criteria are insufficient to support a sustainable and credible deregulated framework.

At the heart of COMAC’s concern is what the chamber describes as a troubling contradiction. Dozens of companies still hold valid licences from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), yet they are not actively lifting fuel or gas products. Some firms have reportedly gone months without meaningful operations, creating distortions in the competitive landscape.

The impact of this situation on the industry, according to COMAC, is dire. The chamber reveals that non-operational licence holders create a false sense of competition. On paper, the market appears crowded with numerous participants. In reality, only a smaller group of serious operators bears the full cost of compliance, storage investments, safety standards implementation, and financing requirements.

The inactive firms face none of these operational pressures and financial burdens, yet they retain the same regulatory status as companies making substantial investments in infrastructure and compliance. This creates an uneven playing field that disadvantages serious market participants.

COMAC noted that at least 53 non-operational OMCs and LPGMCs retain active licences despite failing to lift product consistently. The article stated that this distorts competition and weakens regulatory discipline across the entire downstream petroleum sector.

The presence of non-operational marketers is not merely a regulatory issue but affects the entire value chain, according to COMAC. Serious players face distorted competition, while pricing mechanisms, supply planning, and risk management become harder to control when the number of active participants is unclear.

COMAC argues that over time, this regulatory gap can lead to market instability, unfair pricing practices, and reduced confidence in the deregulation framework. The chamber warns that ultimately, consumers and the broader economy pay the price when the system rewards inactivity and speculation instead of genuine investment and service delivery.

To restore credibility to the licensing regime, COMAC is pushing for decisive regulatory action. The chamber’s recommendations include revoking licences of marketers that fail to lift products consistently for six months and tightening entry requirements for new applicants seeking to enter the market.

Stricter requirements would mean more rigorous checks on financial capacity, operational readiness, and compliance history before a licence is granted or renewed. This approach is designed to ensure that only capable, committed companies are allowed to operate in a fully deregulated market environment.

COMAC recommends revoking licences for non-operational marketers that fail to lift product consistently for six months, and introducing stricter entry requirements, including proof of financial capacity and compliance history. The chamber believes these reforms are essential to maintaining the integrity of the deregulated framework.

COMAC acknowledges that acting against inactive licence holders could prove politically and commercially sensitive given the interests involved. However, industry players argue that such action is necessary to preserve the functionality and fairness of the petroleum market. The chamber insists that difficult decisions cannot be postponed indefinitely.

The organization emphasizes that a deregulated fuel market cannot function properly with paper licences and dormant players cluttering the regulatory landscape. Without firm action from the NPA, the system risks losing credibility, efficiency, and fairness precisely when the sector needs stability most.

The call for licence revocations comes amid broader debates about the effectiveness of Ghana’s petroleum sector deregulation. Since the introduction of deregulation, questions have persisted about whether regulatory frameworks adequately ensure genuine competition while preventing speculative behaviour.

The NPA has previously revoked licences of underperforming OMCs on various occasions. In 2024, the authority revoked licences of 13 OMCs for violating infrastructure requirements, demonstrating regulatory willingness to enforce compliance standards when violations are documented.

COMAC’s current demands go further by advocating for systematic review of all licence holders based on operational activity rather than waiting for specific violations to emerge. The chamber argues this proactive approach is necessary given the scale of dormancy in the sector.

The petroleum industry has faced multiple challenges in recent years, including price volatility, foreign exchange pressures, and competition from illegal fuel smuggling. These factors make it even more critical that only genuinely committed operators participate in the formal market, according to industry stakeholders.

For consumers, the implications of COMAC’s proposals could be significant. A smaller but more active group of OMCs might lead to more stable pricing and reliable supply, though some analysts caution that reducing the number of licence holders could also reduce competition if not managed carefully.

The NPA has not yet publicly responded to COMAC’s specific demands regarding the 53 non-operational licence holders. The authority’s response will be closely watched by industry participants seeking clarity on regulatory direction for the downstream petroleum sector.

COMAC’s article “Price Floor in Perspective” addresses broader issues in petroleum sector regulation beyond just licence revocations. The document appears to be part of ongoing dialogue between industry players and regulators about how to optimize the deregulated framework for all stakeholders.

The chamber’s advocacy reflects frustration among active OMCs who feel they are competing on an unlevel playing field. These companies have made substantial investments in retail outlets, storage facilities, safety equipment, and compliance systems while inactive licence holders maintain regulatory status without corresponding commitments.

Whether the NPA will adopt COMAC’s recommendations remains to be seen. The regulatory authority must balance industry concerns with its mandate to promote competition, ensure consumer protection, and maintain market stability in Ghana’s critical petroleum sector.