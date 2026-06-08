Colour, Culture, and Unity: UBA Ghana Brings Africa Day to Life

UBA Ghana brought Africa Day to life with a colourful celebration across its head office and business offices nationwide, embracing this year’s theme, “Reimagine Africa.” The event highlighted the richness of African culture, unity, and creativity through vibrant displays and employee participation.

Staff turned up in striking traditional attire representing diverse ethnic groups and cultures from across the continent, transforming the workplace into a lively showcase of African identity and pride. A highlight of the celebration was a spirited “Best Dressed” competition, which added excitement and friendly rivalry among employees.

Speaking on the significance of the day, Henry Nii Dottey, Regional Head, MCC West Africa–Anglophone & Country Head, MCC Ghana, noted that the bank continues to champion Africa’s place on the global stage. He emphasized UBA’s Pan-African vision of promoting unity, respect, and a shared sense of identity through its operations.

The celebration also underscored UBA’s commitment to facilitating trade across the continent, with digital solutions such as AfriTrade, Africash, and UBA Connect supporting cross-border commerce and remittances.

Customers were also treated to local refreshments, adding a warm community touch to the festivities and reinforcing the bank’s connection with the people it serves.