Colorado Teacher Faces Child Abuse Charges After Student Reports

A Douglas County middle school teacher has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a student over more than a year and subsequently stalking the victim after their relationship ended.

Teresa Whalin, 28, of Centennial, was arrested Monday, November 10, by detectives from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) Special Victims Unit. She faces charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, internet exploitation of a child, and stalking.

Whalin, an integrated wellness teacher at Ranch View Middle School in Highlands Ranch, has been employed by the Douglas County School District since July 2021. She has been placed on administrative leave following her arrest and is being held at the Douglas County Detention Facility on 50,000 dollars bond.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by multiple news outlets, a student came forward to a school counselor on Monday morning to report an inappropriate sexual relationship with a former gym teacher. The student, who was reportedly struggling with mental health issues and self harm, allegedly began spending time with Whalin seeking support.

The relationship reportedly progressed into sexual contact beginning in April 2023 and continued for approximately 14 months. During this period, the alleged encounters occurred at multiple locations including Whalin’s residence and a bathroom in the middle school locker room, according to court documents.

The affidavit states that Whalin transported the student to and from school during most of the relationship, picking up and dropping off the victim around the corner from their home. The student’s parents were unaware of the arrangement or the nature of their relationship.

The student described the relationship as dating and told investigators they exchanged explicit images via Snapchat. They also went out to eat together and spent time in Whalin’s office at Ranch View Middle School, according to the court documents.

The relationship ended when the student expressed interest in dating a classmate. Following the breakup, Whalin allegedly began surveillance activities that caused the victim to feel fearful and trapped. She reportedly drove near the student’s home and appeared along their walking routes to and from school on multiple occasions, including an incident in August 2025.

The student told investigators they felt Whalin was following them and had to change their routes or arrange rides with friends’ families to avoid encounters. Court documents indicate Whalin admitted to detectives that she repeatedly went near the victim’s home hoping to catch a glimpse of them.

In September, the victim received an alarming anonymous text message that prompted discussion with a school counselor. During her police interview, Whalin allegedly admitted creating fake phone numbers to send anonymous messages to the victim. She told detectives she hoped the messages would alarm the student enough that they would turn to her for comfort and support.

During questioning following her arrest, Whalin reportedly admitted to being in a sexual relationship with the student and acknowledged she knew it was wrong and illegal because the victim was a minor. The affidavit notes that both Whalin and the victim told detectives they felt trapped in the relationship and both acknowledged it was inappropriate.

The document also reveals that Whalin failed to report the student’s self harm wounds to appropriate authorities or the student’s parents despite her position as a school staff member.

Ranch View Middle School Principal Erin Kyllo sent a letter to parents Tuesday notifying them of Whalin’s arrest and administrative leave. “We are working to find a long term substitute teacher for our impacted students,” Kyllo wrote. “In the meantime, the entire Ranch View Middle School administrative team will support our students and ensure learning continues.”

The Douglas County School District confirmed it is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. The sheriff’s office has asked anyone with information about the case or anyone who believes they or someone they know may be a victim to contact Detective Clay at the provided email address.

All charges are accusations, and Whalin is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The case highlights ongoing concerns about child safety in educational settings and the importance of appropriate boundaries between educators and students.