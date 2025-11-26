Colombian President Claims US Venezuela Pressure Targets Oil Reserves

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has accused the Trump administration of prioritizing access to Venezuelan oil over democratic or security concerns, stating that petroleum resources drive United States (US) policy toward the South American nation.

“Oil is at the heart of the matter,” Petro told Cable News Network (CNN) in an exclusive interview, emphasizing that Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves. The Colombian leader suggested that President Donald Trump’s strategy centers on oil negotiations rather than democratization or counter-narcotics efforts.

Petro disputed characterizations of Venezuela as a major drug source, noting that relatively small volumes of narcotics transit through the country compared to global trafficking patterns. His comments came as US military operations intensify across the Caribbean and Pacific regions.

The Colombian president has emerged as a vocal critic of Trump administration policies since the January inauguration. He has condemned US immigration enforcement, support for Israel, and military deployments throughout Latin America. On Tuesday, Petro accused Washington of imposing imperial-style dominance over neighboring countries.

“The United States cannot be considered an empire, but one of the nations among others,” the president stated.

Relations between Petro and the Trump administration have deteriorated significantly in recent months. The US State Department revoked Petro’s visa in September after he publicly urged American soldiers to disobey orders and refuse to “point their rifles at humanity.” In October, the US Treasury Department sanctioned the Colombian leader, alleging involvement in international drug trafficking. Petro has rejected these accusations.

Trump responded by threatening to halt all US payments and subsidies to Colombia, claiming Petro fails to combat drug production. The Colombian president defended his government’s record, asserting that cocaine seizures under his administration exceed all predecessors. “In recent years, I have managed to ensure that the growth in crops, which is stagnating, is far surpassed by the growth in seizures,” he explained.

When asked why Trump hasn’t acknowledged these efforts, Petro attributed it to prejudice. “Because of pride. Because he thinks I’m a subversive thug, a terrorist, and things like that, simply because I was a member of the M-19,” he said, referring to a Colombian guerrilla movement active during the 1970s and 1980s.

Petro also addressed comparisons between himself and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. His remarks followed the US designation of Cartel de los Soles, an alleged trafficking network supposedly led by Maduro, as a foreign terrorist organization. Venezuela denies these claims.

While criticizing Maduro’s democratic deficiencies, Petro expressed skepticism about drug trafficking allegations. “The problem of Maduro is called democracy, the lack of democracy,” he told CNN, adding that Colombian investigations have not established connections between Maduro and narcotics operations.

Data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) indicates Venezuela does not produce cocaine. Of approximately 3,700 tons of coca produced globally, over 2,500 tons originate in Colombia. The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) reported in March that 84 percent of cocaine seized in America comes from Colombian sources.

Despite presidential tensions, broader US-Colombia relations remain stable. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has distinguished between disputes with Petro and relationships with Colombian institutions. “Our relationships with the people of Colombia, the economic sector of Colombia, the majority of people in politics in Colombia, and their institutions, in particular their defense institutions, are strong and enduring,” Rubio stated, adding these ties will outlast Petro’s presidency.