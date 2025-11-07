 Collins Dictionary Names Vibe Coding Its 2025 Word of the Year

"Vibe coding," a term for creating software using AI prompts, has been named the Collins Dictionary 2025 Word of the Year.

Collins Dictionary has selected “vibe coding” as its Word of the Year for 2025, highlighting artificial intelligence’s (AI) deepening integration into professional fields. The term describes the practice of generating computer code by issuing natural language commands to an AI system instead of writing it manually.

AI pioneer Andrej Karpathy coined the phrase to illustrate a shift from line-by-line programming to guiding an intelligent assistant. Collins stated the choice reflects a significant cultural and technological shift, making software development more accessible.

The announcement included other shortlisted words that capture contemporary trends, such as “Clanker,” a derogatory term for AI expressing public skepticism, and “Broligarchy,” describing a powerful group of wealthy men. The list also featured “Henry,” an acronym for “high earner, not rich yet,” and “Coolcation,” a holiday taken to escape hot weather.