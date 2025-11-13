College of Health Sciences Celebrates Dr. Kingsley Agyemang for Empowering Future Health Professionals

The College of Health Sciences (CoHS) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has honoured Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, for his exceptional service and commitment to advancing education and healthcare in Ghana.

The recognition was bestowed during the 3rd CoHS Excellence Awards, held at the Great Hall of KNUST on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The event celebrates individuals, faculty, and students who have made outstanding contributions to the growth, innovation, and visibility of the College.

Dr. Agyemang received the Exceptional Individual Support and Contribution Award for his sustained dedication to academic mentorship, philanthropy, and voluntary service within the health sciences sector.

Beyond his legislative duties, Dr. Agyemang serves as a volunteer lecturer at KNUST’s Department of Public Health, where he has been instrumental in mentoring and shaping the next generation of public health professionals.

Earlier this year, he personally provided financial support to four postgraduate students of the School of Public Health who faced difficulties paying their tuition. The beneficiaries — David Mensah, Abigail Boadi, Maame Ama Poku, and Abigail A. Yankyerah — are pursuing master’s degrees in Health Services Planning and Management and Health Systems Research and Management.

The Dean of the School of Public Health, in acknowledging the gesture, commended Dr. Agyemang for his compassion and devotion to human development, describing him as “a true friend of education whose generosity continues to inspire both students and staff.”

According to the Dean, Dr. Agyemang’s actions align with KNUST’s broader mission of nurturing globally competitive graduates who combine academic excellence with a heart for community service.

In his remarks after receiving the award, Dr. Agyemang expressed profound gratitude to the College for the honour and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting academic growth.

“This recognition inspires me to continue investing in people,” he said. “When we support one student, we shape not just their future but the future of our country.”

The ceremony, attended by senior university officials, deans, faculty members, students, and distinguished guests, highlighted the importance of partnership between academia and national development.

The KNUST College of Health Sciences Excellence Awards continues to serve as a platform to celebrate excellence, innovation, and service in the pursuit of improving healthcare education and practice in Ghana.