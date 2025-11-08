Coleman Returns to Bukom Boxing Arena with December Title Fight

Boxing promoter Eddie Coleman will stage his next major event at Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, December 28, 2025, featuring a welterweight title clash between national champion Musah Lawson and West African ruler Jacob Tetteh Laryea.

Lawson, who holds a professional record of 17 wins against one loss, will challenge Laryea for the WBO Africa Welterweight title in what promises to be one of the most anticipated domestic matchups of the year. The Ghana Prisons Service officer won his national super welterweight title in October 2021 and successfully defended it in March 2022.

Laryea, known by his ring name Chorkor Fire, carries a record of 12 wins and one loss. The Bronx Gym fighter suffered his first professional defeat in August 2025 when he lost his bid for the vacant African Boxing Union Super Welterweight title against Jacques Tshikubu Muvud in Congo. He fought the later rounds with a wrist injury that hampered his performance.

Coleman’s company Sports Education Management has built a reputation for organizing competitive bouts featuring popular fighters on its cards. The December event marks his return to promotion following the September 12, 2025 card at Bukom Arena that featured a cruiserweight contest between Jacob Dickson and Ernest Akushey.

That September event drew significant attention but was followed by tragedy when Akushey, known as Bahubali, died on September 23, 2025, eleven days after the bout. The 27 year old passed away at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, marking the second boxer to die following a fight in Ghana during 2025. His death prompted the National Sports Authority to dissolve the Ghana Boxing Authority board and establish an Interim Management Committee to oversee professional boxing.

Coleman acknowledged difficulties from his previous promotion and apologized to those who were offended or troubled by the event. He told reporters that Sports Education Management has learned from past experiences and hopes to organize better and on time for the December card.

The promoter expressed gratitude to the Interim Management Committee of Ghana Professional Boxing and the National Sports Authority for their efforts to revive the sport. He emphasized support for reforms and recommendations aimed at improving boxing organization in Ghana, particularly regarding medical protocols, doping controls and ensuring competitive fights for fans.

Coleman stated that organizing events to attract local and international tourists has always been his plan and promised to collaborate with authorities in implementing reforms. The commitment comes as Ghana’s boxing community faces increased scrutiny over safety standards following the recent tragedies.

Lawson signed a three year management deal with Sports Education Management in August 2025 that includes scholarships, welfare packages and educational support. The former Black Bomber represented Ghana for seven years in international amateur competitions including World Championships, African Games and Olympic qualifiers before turning professional.

The 28 year old boxer has expressed ambitions to compete for world titles and become internationally recognized. He previously stated his goal is to become a world champion or one of the best known fighters in boxing, with his sights set on rankings with the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO.

Laryea defended his WBO Africa Super Welterweight title multiple times before moving up in weight class to challenge for the African Boxing Union belt. His trainer Carl Lokko has built a reputation at Bronx Boxing Gym for developing multiple WBO Africa champions, including Sheriff Quaye, John Laryea and Daniel Gorsh.

The December 28 event represents a significant test for both fighters as they seek to advance their careers at a crucial time for Ghanaian boxing. Coleman has promised a mouth watering card featuring other popular boxers, though additional bouts have not yet been announced.