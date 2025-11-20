COHBS Conference: Dr. Kingsley Agyemang Calls for Stronger Leadership in Basic Schools

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Hon. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, has called for a renewed national commitment to empowering heads of basic schools, describing school leadership as “the hinge upon which the entire educational enterprise turns.”

He made the call when he delivered the keynote address as Special Guest of Honour at the 2nd Quadrennial Elective Conference of the Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (COHBS), Eastern Regional Secretariat, held on November 20, 2025, at the Kibi Greenery Site Auditorium. The conference was themed “Empowering Heads, Enhancing Education Leadership for Quality Basic Education.”

Leadership at the Heart of Educational Transformation

Dr. Agyemang emphasized that the success of Ghana’s educational reforms hinges on the empowerment of school heads, noting that global frameworks, including UNESCO’s Education 2030 Agenda, recognize leadership as key to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 on quality education.

“Educational theorists describe school leadership as the single most important school-based factor affecting learning outcomes after teacher quality,” he said. “You are not just administrators. You are the architects of the future learning environment.”

He highlighted the increasing complexity of a headteacher’s role, which now includes instructional oversight, resource management, community engagement, and adapting to digital transformation.

A Personal Connection to Education

The MP, who also serves on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, recounted the influence of his late mother, a trained teacher, on his values and career path. He said his engagements with educators always felt like “a return to familiar ground.”

He also shared his long-standing tradition of taking pupils from all 24 electoral areas of Abuakwa South to Parliament House, saying the experience ignites hope in children and reminds leaders of the responsibility they owe the next generation.

Challenges Facing School Heads

Dr. Agyemang acknowledged the wide range of challenges confronting heads of basic schools, including inadequate infrastructure, limited teaching and learning materials, teacher management constraints, and the pressure to navigate complex community dynamics.

Yet within these challenges, he said, lie opportunities for innovation and transformation.

“Where infrastructure is limited, you build community support. Where learning materials are inadequate, you innovate. Where parents are disengaged, you create new channels of communication,” he noted.

Celebrating Educational Initiatives in Abuakwa South

The MP praised heads of schools in his constituency for embracing collaborative educational projects, including:

The Kingsley Spelling Bee , which promotes literacy and confidence

, which promotes literacy and confidence The Kingsley Science and Mathematics Quiz , which nurtures STEM interest

, which nurtures STEM interest The Akosua Agyeiwaa Memorial Municipal Teacher Awards 2025, designed to honour outstanding teachers

He said these initiatives have thrived because heads of schools exhibited visionary leadership and a willingness to create transformative learning experiences.

A Call to National Action

Dr. Agyemang urged policymakers, teachers, and stakeholders to unite in strengthening basic education, stressing that the nation’s future is written daily in its classrooms.

“Let us imagine a Ghana where every learner rises because their school is led with vision,” he said. “A Ghana where talent is discovered early, nurtured consistently, and celebrated openly.”

He further called for sustained investment in capacity-building, ethical leadership, emotional resilience training, and mentorship programs to support school leaders nationwide.

Commitment to Continued Partnership

Closing his address, Dr. Agyemang reaffirmed his dedication to supporting heads of schools and expanding educational opportunities across Abuakwa South.

“We will not grow weary. We will not turn back until Ghana’s education system stands as a beacon of excellence on the African continent,” he pledged.