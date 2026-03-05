Coface Forecasts 4.3% Africa Growth in 2026 as Gold and Minerals Lift Exporters

Africa is set to remain one of the world’s fastest-growing regions in 2026, with the continent’s economy forecast to expand by 4.3%, up marginally from 4.2% in 2025, as surging prices for gold, copper and other strategic minerals provide a significant uplift to commodity-exporting nations including Ghana, according to the 2026 Risk Review published Thursday by Coface, one of the world’s leading trade credit risk management firms.

The report, released from Paris on March 5, 2026, identifies Ghana explicitly as a key beneficiary of the global minerals price surge, alongside Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo for copper, and Guinea for bauxite and iron ore. Aroni Chaudhuri, Africa Chief Economist at Coface, said the commodity windfall carries benefits that extend beyond raw growth figures. “Alongside the direct impact on growth, these trends support stronger currencies, thus lower imported inflation, and enable the building of foreign exchange reserves. Less pressure on the external accounts will also provide some leeway for countries with strained public accounts and that still face high financing needs,” she said.

Coface noted that food and energy prices, of which most African countries remain net importers, are expected to stay moderate in 2026, easing the cost of living pressure that has constrained household incomes across the continent in recent years. This combination of rising export revenue and stable import costs creates a more favourable macroeconomic environment than Africa has experienced for much of the past three years.

At the global level, Coface projects growth of 2.6% in 2026, a minor softening from 2.8% in 2025. The United States is expected to grow at 2.2%, supported by durable consumer spending despite a 15% rise in corporate insolvencies recorded in the second half of 2025. The eurozone is forecast at around 1%, with Germany’s recovery, backed by a major infrastructure investment programme, providing the primary support. India is projected to grow at 6.1%, cementing its role as the world’s leading growth engine, while China is expected to slow to 4.4%.

Global trade defied earlier fears in 2025, growing by 3.9% in volume terms despite US tariff escalation. The effective average US tariff rate reached 9.4% by November 2025, significantly below the 36% peak that markets had initially priced in, allowing trade flows to continue expanding under a less hostile policy environment than anticipated.

South Africa is among the African markets highlighted for a positive 2026 trajectory, with the report noting that an upturn in mining activity, a stronger rand and lower fuel prices should support further monetary easing and push inflation toward the central bank’s new 3% target. Morocco is forecast to grow by 4.4%, driven by infrastructure construction ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Coface made seven country risk rating changes in the review, of which six were upgrades, and nine sector rating changes, of which seven were upgrades, reflecting a broadly improving risk environment across most regions.

The report notes that Coface’s oil price projection for 2026 stands at around $60 per Brent barrel, reflecting moderate demand and rising supply. That forecast, however, was published before the current US-Iran military conflict erupted in the final days of February, with Brent now trading near $84 per barrel. Any prolonged disruption to Gulf energy flows represents the most significant upside risk to energy costs facing African importers in the months ahead.

The full 2026 Coface Risk Review is available on the Coface website.