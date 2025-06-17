COFAAA Announces Africa Cocoa Summit & Awards 2025

The Cocoa Farmers Alliance Association of Africa (COFAAA) is proud to announce the Africa Cocoa Summit & Awards, scheduled to take place on 22nd–23rd October 2025 at the ISSER Conference Centre, University of Ghana, Legon, Accra.

Under the theme “One Voice, One Future, For a Thriving Africa,” this pivotal event brings together cocoa farmers, stakeholders, governments, civil society, and industry leaders from across the continent and beyond to shape the future of Africa’s cocoa economy.

In a release copied to News Ghana

17 June, 2025, it indicated that, Africa produces over 70% of the world’s cocoa, with key producers including Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, and Uganda.

However, despite this global dominance, cocoa farmers in Africa continue to experience significant poverty due to low yields, poor pricing mechanisms, and limited representation in global market decisions.

“We are not just a voice membership organization. COFAAA is a movement committed to breaking the cycle of generational poverty for cocoa farmers in Africa through strong alliances and strategic collaboration with all stakeholders.”

Key Objectives of the Summit:

• Reclaim Africa’s leadership in the global cocoa economy

• Champion fair trade models and farmer-centred pricing mechanisms

• Strengthen regional cooperation and build a unified voice for policy influence

• Highlight the need for traceable and deforestation-free cocoa production

• Strategically counter the shift of global cocoa investment away from Africa.

The summit will also address growing threats such as synthetic cocoa research investments and declining international support for African producers. COFAAA sees the current surge in global cocoa prices as a window of opportunity to push for systemic changes in the cocoa sector.

Event Highlights:

• High-level keynote addresses from continental and global leaders in agriculture and trade

• Panel discussions and strategy sessions on market reforms, sustainability, and farmer inclusion

• COFAAA Cocoa Awards Ceremony, celebrating excellence in cocoa production, leadership, and

innovation

• Launch of collaborative frameworks to advance traceable, climate-resilient cocoa ecosystems.

Why Attend?

This is more than a conference—it is a call to action. Attendees will help shape policies, co-create sustainable business models, and build a collaborative movement that protects the future of African cocoa and the livelihoods of those who grow it.

“Africa cannot be stagnant while global actors reshape the cocoa economy without us. It is time to

collaborate, strategise, and lead. Together, we will Make Africa Cocoa Great Again.”

Join the Movement:

Africa Cocoa Summit & Awards 2025

Date: 22–23 October 2025

Venue:ISSER Conference Centre, University of Ghana, Legon, Accra

Theme:One Voice, One Future – For a Thriving Africa.

To register or partner with us, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone:+2348034713426

Website:https://www.cofaaa.org

Find the Original release below:

PRESS RELEASE COFAAA