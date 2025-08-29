COCOBOD’s US$4 Billion Inflow Plan Aims to Bolster Ghana’s Currency Reserves

Ghana Cocoa Board is preparing to channel over $4 billion into the economy before year-end through a revamped financing structure that central bank officials say will strengthen international reserves and support the cedi.

Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama confirmed the expected inflows during a Joy Business interview, explaining that the funds will flow from COCOBOD’s new financing model for the 2025/26 cocoa purchasing season.

“These inflows will improve our international reserves and enhance our ability to provide liquidity support for businesses and commercial banks,” Asiama said. “It will also signal to the market that the central bank is well-positioned to intervene whenever necessary.”

COCOBOD abandoned its traditional syndicated loan system in 2023, replacing it with a forward contract deposit model that requires global cocoa traders to pay at least 60% of contract values upfront at the season’s start. The deposits flow through licensed buying companies to farmers, with COCOBOD acting as intermediary.

Officials describe the new structure as more predictable and less expensive than the syndicated loans that had financed cocoa purchases for over three decades. The change reflects broader efforts to reduce Ghana’s borrowing costs while maintaining adequate funding for the crucial agricultural sector.

Ghana’s international reserves totaled $11.1 billion in July, according to central bank data. The additional cocoa-related inflows are expected to provide more room for currency intervention as the cedi has experienced periodic volatility in recent weeks.

Asiama defended the broader economic outlook despite currency pressures. “Our net international reserves have not run out, and all the indicators point to a favourable outlook,” he said, emphasizing that regulatory actions have prevented more severe disruptions.

The governor issued warnings against forex market manipulation, targeting individuals and institutions that exploit system loopholes through offshoring, black market activities and fraudulent import documentation. “Speculators and bad actors will face sanctions,” he cautioned.

The cocoa financing changes come as Ghana works to stabilize its economy following recent debt restructuring efforts and International Monetary Fund programme implementation.