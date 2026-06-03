COCOBOD Proposes 10 Year Jail For Cocoa Smugglers

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has proposed jail terms of up to 10 years for cocoa smugglers in a bill before Cabinet, aiming to protect export earnings and traceability.

Under the bill, the state would confiscate any smuggled cocoa and fine offenders up to five times its value. Convicts could also pay up to 200,000 penalty units, serve up to a decade in prison, or both. COCOBOD has further proposed a special tribunal to fast track cocoa cases.

Eric Amengor, COCOBOD Deputy Director in charge of Monitoring and Evaluation, called the current penalties too lenient for the scale of the problem. He pointed to fresh smuggling routes opening up in the Volta, Western, Western North and Bono regions.

Amengor said the illegal trade drains export revenue and weakens the traceability that buyers increasingly demand. “We are reviewing our laws and making it very punitive,” he said.

The push lands as Ghana races to satisfy the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which bars commodities linked to forest loss from the bloc’s market. Amengor put Ghana’s readiness at about 99 percent, crediting an early start on farm mapping that began in 2005. By the time the EUDR took shape, he said, 70 to 80 percent of the country’s cocoa farms had already been mapped.

To tighten oversight, COCOBOD has rolled out a digital system that follows beans from farm to port. Workers sort and bag cocoa on the farm, attach a unique barcode to each bag, then scan it at community centres, district depots and ports. The data flows to a central platform that monitors movement and matches farm records against export volumes.

Amengor admitted that some logistics still need ironing out before the 30 December 2026 compliance deadline, but voiced confidence Ghana would be ready. He added that COCOBOD plans to set up a technical team to study how climate shifts and the new EU rules affect production.