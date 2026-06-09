COCOBOD Plans Local Cocoa Financing in Three Tranches

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) is preparing a tranche-based commercial paper programme to fund the 2026/2027 cocoa season from domestic investors, cutting its reliance on the offshore syndicated loans that have bankrolled cocoa purchases for more than 30 years, officials said at the Ghana-UK Investment Summit in London.

The plan lets COCOBOD borrow in stages rather than drawing a full season’s financing upfront. It will take funds as it buys cocoa and repay investors as export receipts come in, an approach the board says will tighten liquidity management and trim interest costs by avoiding the expense of carrying money it isn’t using.

There is a condition the draft of this reform hinges on. Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, who put the target at about US$1 billion, said the issuance will go out in three tranches once the transaction advisor’s completed report is acted on, but that it depends on Parliament passing the new Cocoa Bill and the President assenting. Forson tied the shift to a wider goal of processing at least half of Ghana’s cocoa at home rather than exporting raw beans.

COCOBOD’s Deputy Chief Executive for Finance and Administration, Ato Boateng, said the structure is at an advanced stage with all necessary advisors engaged. He named pension funds, commercial banks and players in the cocoa value chain as the main sources of capital, with pension funds the anchor. By one account they hold around GH¢100 billion in assets and can put up to 35 percent into eligible instruments, giving the programme a deep domestic pool to draw on.

To pull in the banks, Boateng said COCOBOD is looking at bringing development finance institutions in to strengthen lenders’ capacity. The issuance is planned in cedi-denominated instruments worth roughly US$1 billion equivalent, and its reception will be read as a gauge of confidence in Ghana’s domestic debt market after the 2022/2023 Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The change marks a clear break from the old model, under which COCOBOD secured annual pre-export facilities of between US$1 billion and US$1.5 billion from international lenders against future export proceeds. That arrangement frayed after Ghana’s debt crisis, higher global interest rates and questions over COCOBOD’s finances. The facility shrank to about US$800 million in the 2023/2024 season as borrowing costs climbed.

The financing overhaul lands while the sector is under strain on several fronts. COCOBOD is estimated to carry liabilities of about GH¢32 billion, and Licensed Buying Companies are reportedly owed around GH¢10.1 billion, squeezing cash through the supply chain. Output has swung hard, falling from roughly 1.04 million tonnes in 2020/2021 to about 531,000 tonnes in 2023/2024 before a partial recovery to an estimated 700,000 tonnes in 2024/2025.

The market backdrop cuts both ways. Cocoa prices have come off the record highs of the recent shortage as chocolate demand softens and exchange inventories rise, which could thin the export earnings that back the financing. At the same time supply risks stay high, with forecasts pointing to a strong chance of El Niño weather disruption across West Africa and early signs of below-average crop development for 2026/2027.