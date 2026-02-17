COCOBOD MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR STAFF PAY CUT

The Executive Management and the Senior Staff of COCOBOD have effective today,

Monday, February 16, 2026 reduced their salaries for the remainder of the 2025/26 crop

year in recognition of the current liquidity challenges in the cocoa industry.

The Executive Management has taken a twenty (20) percent cut, while the Senior Staff

have taken a ten (10) percent reduction in their respective salaries.

This decision and other cost cutting measures in procurement and a staff rationalisation

exercise are aimed at reducing the overall expenditure of COCOBOD and aligning cost

with revenue.

ISSUED BY:

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

For more information, please contact the Public Affairs Department, Ghana Cocoa Board

Office Direct Line: (0302) 66-17-66