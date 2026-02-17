COCOBOD MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR STAFF PAY CUT

By
VEK
-
0
Cocobod — Ceo Randy Abbey
Cocobod — Ceo Randy Abbey

The Executive Management and the Senior Staff of COCOBOD have effective today,
Monday, February 16, 2026 reduced their salaries for the remainder of the 2025/26 crop
year in recognition of the current liquidity challenges in the cocoa industry.

The Executive Management has taken a twenty (20) percent cut, while the Senior Staff
have taken a ten (10) percent reduction in their respective salaries.

This decision and other cost cutting measures in procurement and a staff rationalisation
exercise are aimed at reducing the overall expenditure of COCOBOD and aligning cost
with revenue.

ISSUED BY:
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
For more information, please contact the Public Affairs Department, Ghana Cocoa Board
Office Direct Line: (0302) 66-17-66

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here