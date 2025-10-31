Cocobod Honours 2024 National Best Cocoa Farmers in London

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has honoured the nation’s 2024 National Best Cocoa Farmers at a special reception held at the Ghana High Commission in London, celebrating their outstanding contributions to the country’s world-renowned cocoa industry.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of COCOBOD, Dr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo commended the award-winning farmers for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence, describing them as the backbone of Ghana’s cocoa success story.

The Board Chairman emphasized that the London visit was designed to expose the farmers to the broader cocoa value chain, including the international markets, chocolate manufacturers, and consumers who enjoy the end products of their labour. He encouraged them to use the experience to exchange ideas, build networks, and gain insights into evolving global trends affecting the cocoa sector.

“Your presence here in the United Kingdom marks not only a well-deserved recognition of your hard work and dedication, but also a continuation of COCOBOD’s proud tradition of celebrating excellence among our farmers,” the Chairman said.

He praised the trailblazing cocoa farmers as “true heroes of Ghana’s cocoa story,” urging them to continue serving as role models and ambassadors of Good Agronomic Practices (GAPs) within their communities. He encouraged them to share the experiences gained from the trip with their colleagues to inspire the drive for innovation and excellence to sustain Ghana’s cocoa sector.

Reaffirming COCOBOD’s commitment to improving farmer welfare, the Chairman highlighted ongoing initiatives in farmer training, climate-smart agriculture, rehabilitation of old farms, and the implementation of traceability systems aligned with emerging international standards, including the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

He also underscored the importance of collaboration with global partners and chocolate manufacturers to promote sustainable and fair cocoa production. “Through stronger partnerships we can secure a more equitable and resilient future for Ghanaian cocoa farmers” he added.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, H.E. Mrs. Sabah Zita Benson, congratulated the farmers for distinguishing themselves in the various award categories and reaffirmed the Mission’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with key stakeholders in the cocoa industry in the United Kingdom to drive investment and ensure the sustenance and growth of the industry

H.E. Mrs. Zita Benson admonished the farmers to desist from engaging in illegal mining and cocoa smuggling, which currently pose major challenges to the cocoa industry, and encouraged them to collaborate with COCOBOD and the security agencies in combating these environmental and economic vices.

She urged the farmers to continue as ambassadors of sustainable agriculture in Ghana to inspire and attract the youth to invest in cocoa farming as there are numerous economically viable opportunities along the cocoa value chain to gain from.

The 2024 National Best Cocoa Farmer, Mr. Kwame Alex, expressed his gratitude to COCOBOD and the Government for the honour bestowed on him and his colleagues, and for providing them with the exposure and platform to showcase their contributions, which continue to positively impact Ghana’s economy.

“This tour and the interactions with different stakeholders in the cocoa sector have enriched my experience and will go a long way to inspire me to do more. What I have observed will enable me to share my knowledge with the youth and inspire them to engage in sustainable cocoa farming and other agricultural ventures” he pledged.