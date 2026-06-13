COCOBOD Holds Cocoa Price as Global Market Swings

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) will hold the cocoa farmgate price at GH¢41,392 a tonne when light crop buying opens on June 18, choosing stability over a costly raise.

The decision keeps growers on the rate the Producer Price Review Committee (PPRC) fixed in February, when it cut the price from GH¢51,660 to GH¢41,392 a tonne as world prices slid. Cocoa has since clawed back above $4,000 a tonne, yet the local payout stays put. Farmers face the same money they were offered when the market sat near its floor.

Behind the steady rate sits a tight balance sheet. The February reset came after an emergency Cabinet session and a rescue package aimed at injecting immediate liquidity for expedited payment of farmers, with the board still working through arrears to growers and Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) and lifting beans held over from the main crop. COCOBOD had paid GH¢237 million toward those obligations by mid February. A price rise now would stretch that further, and a fresh drop on the New York and London exchanges could leave the board exposed.

Under the approved structure, Grade I and II beans fetch GH¢1,241.76 per load of 30 kilograms, a gross bag of 64 kilograms pays GH¢2,587.00, and a tonne, or 16 bags, holds at GH¢41,392.00. The rates match the main crop season.

The global market has whipsawed for two years. Prices hit a record $11,530 a tonne on 13 June 2024, two years ago today, then fell below $4,000 by late 2025. They traded back above $4,000 at the start of June 2026, recovering from lows reached in May. The February price was set at 90 percent of an achieved free on board (FOB) price of about $4,200.

COCOBOD said the freeze aims to give farmers “stability and confidence” for the new season. The circular, signed by Deputy Chief Executive Dr. Francis Baah, tells LBCs to buy only at the official rates from June 18 and warns growers off unlicensed buyers offering quick cash below the set price.

The light crop runs from June to September and brings in the smaller share of Ghana’s annual harvest, though the board relies on it for steady foreign exchange. Farmers have been urged to keep their beans at Grade I and II to earn the full guaranteed payout.